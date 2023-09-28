Open Hardware: UEXT, Sipeed, ESP32, and More
-
UEXT is now with three different connectors variants: Classic UEXT 2.54mm step, mini UEXT mUEXT 1.27mm step, pico UEXT pUEXT 1.0 mm step
UEXT is our universal connector which we put on almost all our boards made after 2004. It consist of power supply UART, I2C and SPI interface and allow many diffrent modules to be connected to it.
-
Sipeed introduces Tang Mega 138K Pro Dock
Today, Sipeed launched a new development board in the Tang series, featuring the powerful GOWIN GW5AST RISC-V FPGA. This versatile board offers a range of flexible features, including a GbE port, dual DVI interfaces, 8x 12.5Gbps Serdes, and a variety of other peripherals.
The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:
-
New ARIES Embedded Products Built on Renesas RZ/G2L Microprocessors
ARIES Embedded has recently unveiled two embedded platforms based on the Renesas RZ Family architecture. These SMARC-compliant modules serve a wide range of purposes, from rapid prototyping to applications in both commercial and industrial settings.
According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.
-
Proper Video, From An ESP32
Back in the day a miniature television, probably on a wristwatch, was the stuff of science fiction. Now, it’s something which can be done with a commodity microcontroller, as [Atomic14] shows us with the ESP32-TV that plays both video and sound. Even with modern silicon it’s still somewhat pushing the envelope.