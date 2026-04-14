Advocacy of Proxmox at Valnet

hen it comes to resurrecting old machines, most folks typically hone in on general-purpose Linux distributions, and for good reason. Regardless of the underlying system specifications, you’ll find a battalion of Linux flavors that ship with neat GUI elements and essential packages. Heck, if you’ve got a gaming system that’s almost a decade old, you can even help it run a bunch of modern titles by getting rid of Windows and choosing a Linux distro that includes the right drivers for your system.

That said, I tend to use server platforms to revive my aged computing companions. Contrary to what you might think, you can build a reliable home lab for your self-hosting and experimentation needs with outdated PCs, cheap thin clients, and low-end NAS units. All you need is a bit of patience and something as lightweight as Proxmox.