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Advocacy of Proxmox at Valnet
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XDA ☛ I stopped throwing out old hardware after discovering Proxmox
hen it comes to resurrecting old machines, most folks typically hone in on general-purpose Linux distributions, and for good reason. Regardless of the underlying system specifications, you’ll find a battalion of Linux flavors that ship with neat GUI elements and essential packages. Heck, if you’ve got a gaming system that’s almost a decade old, you can even help it run a bunch of modern titles by getting rid of Windows and choosing a Linux distro that includes the right drivers for your system.
That said, I tend to use server platforms to revive my aged computing companions. Contrary to what you might think, you can build a reliable home lab for your self-hosting and experimentation needs with outdated PCs, cheap thin clients, and low-end NAS units. All you need is a bit of patience and something as lightweight as Proxmox.
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XDA ☛ I moved everything to Proxmox and learned that fewer boxes doesn't mean more reliable
I didn’t move half of my home lab into Proxmox because I wanted to centralize everything for neatness. I did it because I got tired of little boxes scattered around my apartment, each doing one job and each becoming its own maintenance chore. A dedicated system for this, a Raspberry Pi for that, a mini PC doing something else entirely. It worked, but it also felt like I was carrying around a growing pile of tiny obligations.