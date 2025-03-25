posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 25, 2025



Quoting: Kumander Linux: A Windows 7 Nostalgia Trip —

The variety in the Linux niche is endless, and yet another distribution that came under my radar these days proves it – Kumander. At first glance, it’s obvious—it is all about recreating the familiar look and feel of good old Windows 7. And to a large extent, it succeeds.

Under the hood, its latest Kumander Linux 2.0 (Bufalo) version, released on March 5, runs the stable Debian 12.10 release, powered by Linux kernel 6.1 LTS. The desktop environment is Xfce 4.18, featuring the Whisker Menu and a custom theme designed to mimic the still loved by many Windows 7 look.