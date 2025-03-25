Progress Report: Linux 6.14
As March draws to a close and Linux 6.14 nears release, now is a good time to provide you all with our first major progress update since taking the lead on the project. Going forward, we hope to keep these updates in sync with upstream kernel releases. We feel that this is a natural cadence given the focus on upstreaming, with enough time between posts for noteworthy downstream changes to accumulate.
After getting through all the administrative work required to keep the lights on after marcan’s departure, we’ve hit the ground running with upstream patch submission. We held our first board meeting under interesting circumstances, and we’ve even managed to sneak a couple of new features in downstream while you weren’t looking. So, without further ado, let’s get into it.
The Asahi Linux project has done a lot of work over the past few years to allow users to install and run Linux on recent Macs with Apple Silicon processors. But while most features are already working (including displays, graphics drivers, USB and wireless ports, and cameras), there are others that have long been considered works in progress including support for Thunderbolt, DisplayPort Alt Mode, and built-in microphones.
Now the Asahi team says it’s ready to cross one of those off the list: microphones are now supported on “most laptops” that Asahi Linux supports, which includes MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with M1 and M2 series processors.