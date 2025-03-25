Progress Report: Linux 6.14

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 25, 2025



As March draws to a close and Linux 6.14 nears release, now is a good time to provide you all with our first major progress update since taking the lead on the project. Going forward, we hope to keep these updates in sync with upstream kernel releases. We feel that this is a natural cadence given the focus on upstreaming, with enough time between posts for noteworthy downstream changes to accumulate.

After getting through all the administrative work required to keep the lights on after marcan’s departure, we’ve hit the ground running with upstream patch submission. We held our first board meeting under interesting circumstances, and we’ve even managed to sneak a couple of new features in downstream while you weren’t looking. So, without further ado, let’s get into it.