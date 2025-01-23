GNU/Linux Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
Tux Digital ☛ Reacting to How James Lee broke up with Adobe, with a GNU/Linux Twist
This video is a reaction to James Lee’s “How I Broke up with Adobe”, where he explores breaking ties with Adobe products in favor of better tools and platforms.
Graphics Stack
GamingOnLinux ☛ AMD reveals AMDGPU Composition Stack, a fork of Wayland's Weston compositor for advancing the Linux desktop
With many Linux desktops now running Wayland quite nicely, it seems it's time to keep pushing ahead. AMD have revealed what they call the AMDGPU Composition Stack (ACS).
Desktop Environments/WMs
GNOME Desktop/GTK
Sam Thursfield: Status update, 21/01/2025
Happy new year everyone!
What are Sam Thursfield’s favourite music releases of 2025?
Glad you asked. I posted my top 3 music releases here on Mastodon. (I also put them on Bluesky, because why not? If you’re curious, Christine Lemmer-Webber has a great technical comparison between Bluesky and the Fediverse).
Here is a Listenbrainz playlist with these and my favourites from previous years. There’s also a playlist on Spotify, but watch out for fake Spotify music. I read a great piece by Liz Pelly on how Spotify has created thousands of fake artists to avoid paying musicians fairly.
