GNU/Linux Leftovers

Happy new year everyone!

What are Sam Thursfield’s favourite music releases of 2025?

Glad you asked. I posted my top 3 music releases here on Mastodon. (I also put them on Bluesky, because why not? If you’re curious, Christine Lemmer-Webber has a great technical comparison between Bluesky and the Fediverse).

Here is a Listenbrainz playlist with these and my favourites from previous years. There’s also a playlist on Spotify, but watch out for fake Spotify music. I read a great piece by Liz Pelly on how Spotify has created thousands of fake artists to avoid paying musicians fairly.