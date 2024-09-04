Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
10 Top Free and Open Source C++ Web Frameworks - LinuxLinks
One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements.
A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.
OpenSCAP - NIST Certified SCAP 1.2 toolkit - LinuxLinks
The library approach allows for the swift creation of new SCAP tools rather than spending time learning existing file structure. The command-line tool, called oscap, offers a multi-purpose tool designed to format content into documents or scan the system based on this content. Whether you want to evaluate DISA STIGs, NIST‘s USGCB, or Red Hat’s Security Response Team’s content, all are supported by OpenSCAP.
The tool supports SCAP 1.2 and is backward compatible with SCAP 1.1 and 1.0.
The OpenSCAP library is the core building block used in a content tailoring program called SCAP Workbench, integrated in Red Hat Satellite by SCAPTimony and used for all SCAP evaluation by OpenSCAP Daemon.
This is free and open source software.
Nuclei - fast and customisable vulnerability scanner - LinuxLinks
The software offers scanning for a variety of protocols, including TCP, DNS, HTTP, SSL, File, Whois, Websocket, Headless, Code etc. With powerful and flexible templating, Nuclei can be used to model all kinds of security checks.
At its core, Nuclei uses templates—expressed as straightforward YAML files, that delineate methods for detecting, ranking, and addressing specific security flaws.
Each template delineates a possible attack route, detailing the vulnerability, its severity, priority rating, and occasionally associated exploits. This template-centric methodology ensures Nuclei not only identifies potential threats, but pinpoints exploitable vulnerabilities with tangible real-world implications.
This is free and open source software.
Machine Learning in Linux: Alpaca - chat with local AI models - LinuxLinks
With the availability of huge amounts of data for research and powerful machines to run your code on with distributed cloud computing and parallelism across GPU cores, Deep Learning has helped to create self-driving cars, intelligent voice assistants, pioneer medical advancements, machine translation, and much more. Deep Learning has become an indispensable tool for countless industries.
This series looks at highly promising machine learning and deep learning software for Linux.
Alpaca is open source software which lets you chat with local AI models. It offers an attractive GTK4 interface.
Wapiti - web-application vulnerability scanner - LinuxLinks
Wapiti allows you to audit the security of your websites or web applications.
It performs “black-box” scans (it does not study the source code) of the web application by crawling the webpages of the deployed webapp, looking for scripts and forms where it can inject data.
This is free and open source software.