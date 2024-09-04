Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

The library approach allows for the swift creation of new SCAP tools rather than spending time learning existing file structure. The command-line tool, called oscap, offers a multi-purpose tool designed to format content into documents or scan the system based on this content. Whether you want to evaluate DISA STIGs, NIST‘s USGCB, or Red Hat’s Security Response Team’s content, all are supported by OpenSCAP.

The tool supports SCAP 1.2 and is backward compatible with SCAP 1.1 and 1.0.

The OpenSCAP library is the core building block used in a content tailoring program called SCAP Workbench, integrated in Red Hat Satellite by SCAPTimony and used for all SCAP evaluation by OpenSCAP Daemon.

This is free and open source software.