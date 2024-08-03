Arch Linux 2024.08.01 is here as Arch Linux’s ISO snapshot for August 2024 and the first to be powered by the latest Linux 6.10 kernel series, which should give you a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices but also older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs didn’t detect some of your components.

Four years ago I broke news that Ikey Doherty is making a new distro called Serpent Linux (it was later changed to Serpent OS) aiming to provide the Linux community with a truly modern distribution for people who want to just use Linux. The name of the distribution is inspired by the Serpent game created by Ikey Doherty.