today's leftovers
-
TechRadar ☛ A recipe for disaster? New mini PC with Linux-compatible open GPU slot design looks great on paper but could be a costly mistake for owners of adventurous cats
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-07-14 [Older] Linux Weekly Roundup #290
-
FSFE ☛ 2024-07-15 [Older] CRA and NIS2: Protecting Free Software ecosystem in implementation
-
Eric Hameleers ☛ Slackware Cloud Server Series, Episode 9: Cloudsync for 2FA Authenticator
As promised in an earlier blog article, I am going to talk about setting up a ‘cloud sync’ backend server for the Ente Authenticator app. This specific article will be deviating slightly from one of the goals of the series.