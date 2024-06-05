posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 05, 2024



Quoting: YOGA Image Optimizer - convert and optimize JPEG, PNG and WebP images - LinuxLinks —

Is your image collection consuming an inordinate amount of space?

You’ve probably already identified and removed duplicate images from your collection. Whether you keep your collection stored locally and/or in the cloud, you’ll probably need to take further steps to prune the size of your photographs. While it’s relatively cheap to store your files on the cloud, especially when you use an infrequent access storage class, your monthly outlay can start to mount up when storing many thousands of photographs. Any software which lets you minimize your outgoings is definitely worthy of investigation.

YOGA Image Optimizer is a graphical interface to convert and optimize JPEG, PNG, and WebP images. Under the bonnet, the software uses Yummy Optimizer for Gorgeous Assets (YOGA), a command-line tool and library.