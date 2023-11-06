LXQt 1.4 is here almost seven months after LXQt 1.3 and it looks like it’s the last update to be based on the Qt 5 open-source application framework. The devs are already porting it to Qt 6 and the next LXQt release should be fully ported if everything goes according to plan.

How Do You Say Software Freedom in Mandarin?

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 06, 2023



THE rounding error(s) taken into account, GNU/Linux rose to 4% in China (based on statCounter's Web survey at least), up from about 1% within less than a year, possibly due to political affairs/tensions. Screenshot below helps put this in perspective.

As noted here before, this might embolden the sanction/embargo politicians, but this cannot change the fact that China has full access to all the source code and distribution of GNU/Linux to/from/within China cannot be impeded. █