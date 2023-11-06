How Do You Say Software Freedom in Mandarin?
THE rounding error(s) taken into account, GNU/Linux rose to 4% in China (based on statCounter's Web survey at least), up from about 1% within less than a year, possibly due to political affairs/tensions. Screenshot below helps put this in perspective.
As noted here before, this might embolden the sanction/embargo politicians, but this cannot change the fact that China has full access to all the source code and distribution of GNU/Linux to/from/within China cannot be impeded. █