Oracle on Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK)
Oracle delivers enhanced security and performance with the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 7 Update 2
Oracle is pleased to announce the availability of the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) Release 7 Update 2 (UEK R7U2) for Oracle Linux. This release introduces innovations in areas of NVMe, improved support for AMD CPUs, driver updates from key partners including Intel, Mellanox, Broadcom, Marvell, and Microsoft, and several important security improvements and bug fixes from the upstream community. Oracle Linux with UEK delivers reliability and performance for the most demanding workloads, including Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Oracle Database, and Oracle Exadata, bringing the same features used by Oracle to Oracle Linux customers.
Oracle Linux and Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) Releases
I've decided to create this blog entry just to share Oracle Linux and UEK releases, how those are associated and which UEK releases are available on different OL versions. So, maybe, this article could be useless for many people who already know which UEK releases are available on each OL release but, at the same time, could be helpful for many others approaching Oracle Linux: [...]