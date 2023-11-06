LXQt 1.4 is here almost seven months after LXQt 1.3 and it looks like it’s the last update to be based on the Qt 5 open-source application framework. The devs are already porting it to Qt 6 and the next LXQt release should be fully ported if everything goes according to plan.

Busy Day Ahead

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 06, 2023



SO Bonfire Night has just passed and animals can hopefully sleep better (if they survived it). I myself had to sleep with earplugs for the first time in over a decade!

Today we plan to publish a lot of new and original material. This past weekend we mostly caught up after Friday's problems, caused by an electric outage in our area and resulting in a lot of time-wasting (very poor communication by the provider). One important lesson was, the "modern" phones that replace the landlines are, indeed, a security/safety risk. They prevent access to emergency services when the Net is down, the power is down, or both are down. I already complained that this would become a problem before the transition away from copper. Is the system becoming less resilient by choice? I had to go to a distant neighbour's house to place a call (20 minutes waiting on an emergency line!!) and then her power too went down, ending the calls several times prematurely, before or while I spoke to an actual person. What a total disaster. This isn't "smart" or "modern"; it's a regression!

Anyway, we're back with some positive news and later today we'll show illegal activities used by insane people to take this site offline for over a day. People deserve to know these nefarious activities, perpetrator by the same people who want Dr. Stallman canceled or dead.

Tomorrow Techrights turns 17 and to mark this event we'll start an explosive new series about Microsoft. █

