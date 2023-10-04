VnStat is a free, open source, light-weight, and console-based Network Traffic monitor. Using VnStat, we can easily find how much network bandwidth is consumed and display the result hourly, daily, monthly, or for specific time period.

Vnstat gathers the usage details of a single or multiple Network interfaces and displays the summary in the command line. It also helps to calculate the approximate amount of Internet bandwidth usage per month or per day or for a particular period of time.