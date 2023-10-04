today's howtos
How To Monitor Network Bandwidth With vnStat In Linux and BSD
VnStat is a free, open source, light-weight, and console-based Network Traffic monitor. Using VnStat, we can easily find how much network bandwidth is consumed and display the result hourly, daily, monthly, or for specific time period.
Vnstat gathers the usage details of a single or multiple Network interfaces and displays the summary in the command line. It also helps to calculate the approximate amount of Internet bandwidth usage per month or per day or for a particular period of time.
Being Picky about a CSS Reset for Fun & Pleasure
You gotta do it. This is one of the things that makes me wish we could do a CSS version of "use strict"; at the top to opt into a version of CSS with all the mistakes fixed. The psuedos make that selector so ugly, don’t they? Ughghk. Since setting width and height is getting rarer in a world of flexbox and grid anyway (which is what box-sizing “fixes”), and the pseudo usage rarer still, it makes me want to start omitting this entirely, but every time I try it, I regret it, and put it back.
syslog-ng how long have logs being accessible by your sys-admin?
Interesting discussion taking place in a r/joborun thread about building syslog-ng without systemd and telemetry!
What is interesting is that the author of syslog-ng took notice of the article and responded himself defending his choice.