Games: Puny Human, Capes, Ion Fury: Aftershock, Timespinner 2: Unwoven Dream, Sipho 1.0, and More
-
Puny Human closing after a client 'refused previously agreed-upon payments'
Some more sad industry news here as developer Puny Human put out a press release noting that they're closing up, citing an unnamed client that refused to pay them. They're on track to remove all full-time positions before the year is up, while also liquidating any assets left by including selling them off and open sourcing certain others.
-
Superhero strategy game Capes has a big new demo up
Capes is an upcoming tactical strategy game from Spitfire Interactive and Daedalic Entertainment. Due out in 2024, a new demo has been put up with expanded and improved mechanics to play through.
-
The explosive Ion Fury: Aftershock expansion is now available
Voidpoint and 3D Realms have now released the explosive Ion Fury: Aftershock expansion, giving you more of the good stuff from the original game to blast through as Shelly "Bombshell" Harrison.
-
Metroidvania action-platformer Timespinner 2: Unwoven Dream announced
Lunar Ray Games are making a sequel to their positively reviewed Timespinner from 2018, with Timespinner 2: Unwoven Dream now on the way and it looks great. Our contributor BTRE gave some thoughts on the original and enjoyed it.
-
Creature-growing survival game Sipho 1.0 is out now
Climb to the top of the food chain in Sipho, a game about building up a creature with zooids. After being in Early Access since late 2018 it's finally done and hit the 1.0 release. It features Native Linux support too. Inspired by real life Zooids, a complicated creature that forms up part of a colony so Sipho takes this idea and blends it into a rogue-lite underwater survival of the fittest.
-
Old-school immersive sim Core Decay looks great in the new trailer
Now this looks exciting. Taking inspiration from the likes of Deus Ex, the old-school atmospheric immersive sim Core Decay had a new trailer during Realms Deep 2023. Coming from Ivar Hill, Slipgate Ironworks and 3D Realms, last I heard it will have Native Linux support too.