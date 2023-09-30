today's howtos
-
is: an inspector for your environment
Many years ago, before I switched to 100% remote work, I sat beside a young kid who had recently graduated from University. I picked up a lot of command line tricks from him, mostly by looking over his shoulder. I learned two big things from him:
1. vim is highly configurable
2. It’s helpful to keep your config files in a git repository
-
Set Up a Home Theater on Raspberry Pi With LibreELEC
A Raspberry Pi is an incredibly versatile device. But, even among an almost limitless range of potential functions, the Pi's use as a media center is deeply impressive. Parked beneath your TV, it can substitute for boxes ten times as expensive—and often do a better job.
Among the easiest and best ways to get off the ground with your Raspberry Pi home theater setup is with the help of a purpose-built operating system. Here, we'll look at one of the most popular of these: LibreELEC. But first, let's consider the software that LibreELEC is built around.
-
Pi 5 & Arduino Friday Double-Header!
Hello hello and welcome to another Friday Product Post here at SparkFun Electronics! As you may have noticed yesterday, Raspberry Pi announced their new Raspberry Pi 5 boards and several new accessories that go along with them. These boards come in 4GB and 8GB versions that are sure to appease your desktop computer and development project needs! Following that, we have three new boards from Arduino! Two new Nano boards that feature the popular ESP32 (you just have to decide whether or not your headers are already soldered on or not) and their new version of the Mega and Due, the Giga R1! Let's jump in and take a closer look at all of this week's new products!
-
CSS Solves Auto-Expanding Textareas (Probably, Eventually)
I came across it via an Amit Merchant blog post. Then followed the thread a little. It all started with a discussion, as these things tend to in this modern world. I think it’s a super weird name choice, but I’m sure if you were super involved in that discussion it would all make sense.
-
Headwind
There seems to be a little swirl of anti-Tailwind sentiment brewing. Which is fine! All fine, I assure you. Tailwind is intensely polarizing and I don’t want to harsh anyone’s mellow. But I’m honestly getting sort of sick of the “skillful and experienced developers don’t like Tailwind because it holds them back” trope because it just ain’t true. I read a long and pretty entertaining piece yesterday that argued essentially that: Tailwind is a crutch for beginners that blunts the edge of experts. Last week I read another post that, interestingly, used the same craftsmanship metaphor.
-
How To Install Thunderbird Supernova on Ubuntu
Thunderbird latest versions in 2023 also known as Supernova is the latest generation of the email client program also widely known as Ubuntu's email client. It is different to the previous versions as it brings out major changes to its user interface as well as improvements to the underlying system behind it. This tutorial will help you to install Thunderbird Supernova or upgrade the one installed on your Ubuntu computer.
-
How To Install Inkscape 1.3 on Ubuntu
This tutorial will help you install Inkscape 1.3 or upgrade the application to the latest version on Ubuntu. Inkscape is the professional illustrator and vector graphic editor from the free software community. We thank you Inkscape Developers for developing Inkscape continuously and congratulate the users to use it. Happy drawing!