A Raspberry Pi is an incredibly versatile device. But, even among an almost limitless range of potential functions, the Pi's use as a media center is deeply impressive. Parked beneath your TV, it can substitute for boxes ten times as expensive—and often do a better job.

Among the easiest and best ways to get off the ground with your Raspberry Pi home theater setup is with the help of a purpose-built operating system. Here, we'll look at one of the most popular of these: LibreELEC. But first, let's consider the software that LibreELEC is built around.