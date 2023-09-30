Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Ubuntu Buzz !

Download Mageia 9 GNU/Linux Full Editions (Mirrors, Torrents, and Checksums)

Compilation of Programming Languages Setup Guides on Ubuntu for Beginners

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on.  Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

9to5Linux

Raspberry Pi 5 Announced for End of October, Here Are the Specs

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

Slackware-Based Porteus Linux 5.01 Released with Linux Kernel 6.5

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

LinuxGizmos.com

New ARIES Embedded Products Built on Renesas RZ/G2L Microprocessors

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.   

Sipeed introduces Tang Mega 138K Pro Dock

The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

today's howtos

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 30, 2023

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Raspberry Pi 5 Announced for End of October, Here Are the Specs
The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today the launch of the highly anticipated Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, which will be available for purchase at the end of October 2023.
Social Control Media, Including Mastodon, is a Waste of People's Time
We continue to encourage people to abandon Social Control Media "platforms"
Richard Stallman Said to Have Cancer
according to sources that are considered reliable
today's howtos
many howtos for Friday onwards
Cyberpunk Phantom Liberty Runs 31% Faster on AMD GPUs in Linux Compared to Windows 11
at least on an AMD RX 5700 XT
 
Android Leftovers
Here's How Your Android's Google Assistant Can Improve Your Favorite Apps
Tor Browser Releases and a Personal Story
be sure to update to the latest version because the 'modern' browsers are full of holes
Games: FidelityFX, 4x, Moonstone Island, and Humble Bundle
4 new posts by Liam Dawe
today's howtos
7 howtos for the morning
GNU/Linux is for Communities (Before Businesses)
The system needs to be modular and controlled by many parties
Today in Techrights
2 days' worth
4 Best Free and Open Source Noise Suppression Tools
We only explore free and open source software here
Don't Let GNU/Linux Get Absorbed by Fashion and Buzzwords (or GAFAM Traps)
GNU/Linux users have a moral obligation to resist abduction of the brand
Praying the APIs Won't Break
That's not freedom
Software Development Processes That Move Too Fast and Break Things
It should be feasible to run or use (or maintain) the same software for 20+ years
Android Leftovers
Trying to Leave a Group Chat but Someone Has an Android? There's a Fix For That
Bulletins and Maybe IPFS
'Old skool' protocols and decentralised distribution
The Penguin Does Not Mean Freedom, the GNU Means Freedom
If the ultimate goal is to put users in control of technology (rather than technology giants in control of users), follow the model and mantra of Gnu, or GNU (recursive acronym)
The 6 Best Tools to Create a Bootable USB From an ISO in Linux
Linux, known for its robustness and versatility, offers a plethora of tools for creating bootable USB drives from ISO files, which are exact copies of disk data
8 Best Free and Open Source Linux Docks
Linux has a good selection of docks to choose from. Here’s our rating for each of them. They are all open source goodness. We give our highest recommendation to Latte and KSmoothDock
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe Fresco
Adobe Fresco is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
This week in KDE: time for the new features
The floodgates opened this week, and a lot of consequential in-progress work was merged: juicy new Plasma 6 features
Contribute to Fedora 39 Upgrade, Virtualization, and Cloud Test Day
Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release
Mesa 23.2 Brings OpenGL 3.1 - OpenGL ES 3.0 Support on Asahi, New RADV Features
Mesa 23.2 open-source graphics stack is now available for download with OpenGL 3.1 and OpenGL ES 3.0 support on Asahi, new RADV features, and many bug fixes to improve Linux gaming.
Arduino GIGA Display Shield and Rockobot
Some Arduino projects
Understanding GNU and Richard Stallman Battling Cancer
Some GNU news
KDE neon and KDE Itinerary Updates
Some reports from contributors
GNOME 46 Release Schedule, Free Software Contributions to GNOME, and This Week in GNOME
GNOME news
8 Best Free and Open Source Linux Docks and Alternatives to Adobe Fresco
Some software choices
In September 2023 Almost 10 Million Sites Were Lost, According to New Report
Microsoft is also down by a lot in this category
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Some IBM stuff
The Top 5 Free GIF Recorders for Linux
Create eye-catching animations and screen tutorials with these free GIF-recording Linux apps.
Those Who Sold Out to Microsoft Are Irrelevant
If all goes as well as we've envisioned, Microsoft will get smaller and smaller
Android Leftovers
How to Use Google's Android Call Screening Feature
GNU/Linux Not a Small Niche Anymore
we're well past the point of being a vulnerable underdog or little kitty
Abandoning Windows May Not be Enough
Perhaps one key objective for the coming decades is explaining to people what digital freedom means and how to pursue that
The News Industry Has Perished
There's no simple solution to this, but if every person out there wrote more, we'd be better off
Ubuntu is Not Revolutionary
Ubuntu is historically significant because for a period of about a decade it was quite dominant
Call for testing: OpenSSH 9.5
OpenSSH 9.5 is getting ready for release, so we would appreciate testing on as many platforms and systems as possible. This is a bugfix release.
Programming Leftovers
Rust, Perl, and more
Security: Microsoft Breaches and More
The cost of Microsoft
Open Hardware: Arduino and More
Small devices in the news
today's howtos
many howtos for the day
Games: Unity, Epic, Warhammer, and More
Layoffs and more
COSMIC Desktop Unveils Exciting Updates
System76's COSMIC Desktop, built from scratch in Rust, promises a groundbreaking experience. Learn about the latest developments and how it's coming along.
Android Leftovers
Android owners receive free phone upgrade to boost their photos – and it’s perfect for your precious memories
Tumbleweed Gets systemd-boot Support
This week openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots continue to deliver software updates for users wanting to enhance their systems
GNOME: Cambalache 0.16.0 and Flatseal 2.1.0 Released
2 new releases
Today in Techrights
2 days' worth
Free Software: Converseen, Flatseal, Bootable USB Creators, and syslog-ng
Some FOSS picks
today's howtos
5 more howtos for now
Peppermint Introduces PepMini: Minimal OS with Debian
Explore PepMini, Peppermint OS's latest offering, combining Debian's reliability with ultimate customization.
6 Best Free and Open Source Linux Reference Management Tools
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of the finest reference management tools that run under Linux
There is still no Linux app store
Neither of these are “App Stores” in the way average people know them. You can neither buy or sell products in these so-called ‘stores’
Raspberry Pi 5 is Great News for GNU/Linux and Free Software
Running an entire desktop on some small board that can run on AAA batteries is a whole different ballpark
Windows and Microsoft Failed the World on Computer Security
The media fails to cover this or covers this very poorly
Security: The bogus CVE problem, European Cyber Resilience Act, and Patches
FOSS-centric security news
GNU’s Having a 40th Birthday Party and You’re Invited
Wowie zowie! The Gnu System is turning 40, and its parents — the folks at Free Software Foundation — are throwing it a party to celebrate, and y’all are invited
Tequila: The first forensic Linux distribution in Latin America
Tequila OS 2.0 has proven to be the only one of its kind in Latin America as it is primarily focused on cybersecurity incident response activities
TuxClocker 1.0: Overclocking Bliss for Linux Gamers
In the ever-evolving world of Linux utilities, there’s a new kid on the block that’s been making waves among gamers and performance enthusiasts alike
LWN Articles About Linux Kernel
Outside the paywall now
Some Good News for Debian GNU/Linux
The Debian Project Leader said the main thing Debian lacked was more contributors
IRC Logs Restored
better late than never
Our Prediction Was Correct: OpenSource.com Not Coming Back, OpenSource.net Promotes Microsoft Agenda (Openwashing and GPL Violations)
This is the OSI's ongoing corruption
Security Leftovers
Zero-days and more
today's howtos
catchup with recent howtos
OpenBSD vs. FreeBSD: What Is the Difference, Which Is Best?
How do they differ, and which one may be right for you?
The 5 Best Linux YouTube Channels Every Linux User Should Follow
If you are a Linux enthusiast who wants to find good channels for information and news discussions, take these picks of which channels to follow.
Chainguard's Wolfi: Revolutionizing Containerized Workloads with Rapid Updates and Robust Security
Chainguard introduced Wolfi, a pioneering community-driven Linux un-distribution
LMDE 6 “Faye” released
The team is proud to announce the release of LMDE 6 “Faye”
Open Hardware: UEXT, Sipeed, ESP32, and More
4 devices/stories
Games: New Steam Games for GNU/Linux, Native GNU/Linux Support, MangoHud 0.7, and More
Mostly from Liam Dawe
Android Leftovers
Best OnePlus 11 deals: Save $100 on the Android phone
today's howtos
afternoon howtos
Alpine 3.18.4 releasedAlpine 3.18.4 released
We are pleased to announce the release of Alpine Linux 3.18.4, a maintenance release of the 3.18 series
Selling GNU/Linux Based on 'Practical' Advantages Alone
Users who adopt GNU/Linux for purely "practical" reasons, even if it means DRM, might not immediately know about Software Freedom
Slimbook Titan, long-term usage report 1
By now, you ought to know the drill. Dedo gets himself a Linux-powered laptop, Dedo writes reports on his long-term usage, over a period of months, years
Losses and Gains in an Age of Oligarchy
If you don't even try to fix something, there's not even a chance it'll get fixed
It's Not About a Brand
We want to bring awareness to more people and we wish to correct/rectify FUD
What the New Generation of Tux Machines Will Look Like
We really don't know what will eventually happen to the Web, but it's becoming more proprietary over time
Android Leftovers
What is Android's new Ad Topics feature and how do you disable it
Programming Leftovers
Coding-related stories
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS news and views
SUSE/OpenSUSE Leftovers
4 stories for the day
OpenBSD Stories
3 updates and anecdotes
Open Hardware: Purism, ZimaBlade, Raspberry Pi, Sipeed, and Arduino
Hacker-friendly gadgets
Linux Candy: pscircle visualizes Linux processes in a form of radial tree
Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud, Linux in the Ham Shack, mintCast, and More
4 new episodes
What new features are available in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.9 and 9.3 Beta
Red Hat is pleased to announce the availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.9 and 9.3 Beta
Mozilla/Firefox: Tor Browser 12.5.5, Firefox 118, Thunderbird, and More
The Mozilla side of the universe
Software: syslog-ng, pscircle, onak 0.6.3 released
FOSS coverage and a release
today's howtos
today's first batch of howtos
Linux interop is maturing fast… thanks to a games console
Steam OS is the Arch-based distro for a handheld Linux games console
Explore Linux Space Time
The wonderfully punny Space-Time tool records physical memory usage, time spent in user space vs. kernel space and even threads and subprocesses created
Librem 11 Memory Adventures
When I started porting coreboot to the Librem 11, one of the first few tasks was to get memory working
My work in KDE for September 2023
I might be busy early next month, so I’m posting this a few days early so I get it out of the way! I managed to do a lot of big stuff this month, and pretty happy with my pace
Upgrade to LMDE 6 from LMDE 5 [Tutorial]
A step-by-step tutorial showing how to upgrade to Linux Mint Debian Editon LMDE 6 from LMDE 5 with additional instructions.