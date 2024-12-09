posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 09, 2024



Quoting: AAEON Introduces the UP Xtreme i14 Edge, Its First Meteor Lake-Powered Mini PC AAEON Introduces the UP Xtreme i14 Edge, Its First Meteor Lake-Powered Mini PC —

AAEON has unveiled the UP Xtreme i14 Edge, a compact fanless Mini PC powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, Intel Arc graphics, and up to 64GB of LPDDR5 memory. Designed for tasks such as computer vision and AI-driven security, it offers significant improvements in memory, graphics, and display capabilities compared to its predecessor.

The Mini PC is available with the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H, also featured in the UP Xtreme i14 SBC series released earlier this year.