Raspberry Pi and Turing Pi

The Raspberry Pi project was initially conceived to promote the teaching of basic computer science in schools, but also became a hit with enthusiasts. Raspberry Pi boards are now used for an endless array of hobbyist projects, and developers are continuously working to improve the device's compatibility with Linux-based operating systems.

Single-board computers (SBC) developed by the Raspberry Pi Foundation are designed for low-energy projects and affordable custom computing devices, but there is always room for improvement on the software side. The Linux kernel, used by most Raspberry Pi-compatible operating systems including the official Raspberry Pi OS, was recently updated with two patches designed to enhance functionality.