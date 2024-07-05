Raspberry Pi and Turing Pi
TechSpot ☛ Linux updates improve Raspberry Pi performance and efficiency
The Raspberry Pi project was initially conceived to promote the teaching of basic computer science in schools, but also became a hit with enthusiasts. Raspberry Pi boards are now used for an endless array of hobbyist projects, and developers are continuously working to improve the device's compatibility with Linux-based operating systems.
Single-board computers (SBC) developed by the Raspberry Pi Foundation are designed for low-energy projects and affordable custom computing devices, but there is always room for improvement on the software side. The Linux kernel, used by most Raspberry Pi-compatible operating systems including the official Raspberry Pi OS, was recently updated with two patches designed to enhance functionality.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Turing Pi 2.5 4-Node Mini-ITX Cluster Board Receives Hardware Upgrades
The Turing Pi 2.5 is an updated version of the Turing Pi 2.0, a 4-node mini ITX cluster board compatible with Raspberry Pi CM4 modules and Nvidia Jetson modules. This compact device is designed for applications such as building Homelabs, self-hosting, and machine learning tasks, as it is capable of continuous 24/7 operation.
Hackster ☛ Martijn Braam's Unusual Ethernet Switch Has One Reversed Port — for Linux Management Experiments
Martijn Braam has designed a custom gigabit Ethernet switch with management capabilities — and, for reasons that will become apparent, one of its five ports facing the wrong way.
"Making my own network switch can't be that hard right? Those things are available for the price of a cup of coffee and are most likely highly integrated to reach that price point," Braam explains by way of his background thinking prior to launching the project. Since I don't see any homemade switches around on the internet I guess the chips for those must be pretty hard to get… Nope, very easy to get. There's even a datasheet available for these. So I created a new KiCad project and started creating some footprints and symbols."