Tor Browser 13.5 Improves Fingerprinting Protections and Bridge Settings

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 20, 2024



Coming more than eight months after Tor Browser 13.0, the Tor Browser 13.5 release introduces an improved user experience of the fingerprinting protections by changing the visual design of the letterboxing implementation to avoid distracting users from the content they’re trying to view.

In addition, Tor Browser 13.5 introduces a new Letterboxing section in General Settings where users will find the options to force Tor Browser to remember the last known window size, as well as to choose the alignment of the letterbox either at the top or middle of the browser window.

