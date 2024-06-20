SUSEcon and SUSE Messages
SUSE Enhances Linux, Cloud Native Virtualization & Management, and Edge Platform Solutions to Empower Enterprises with Greater Choice and Innovation
SUSE®, a global leader in innovative, open and secure enterprise-grade solutions, today announced new capabilities across its Linux, cloud native, and edge portfolio of enterprise infrastructure solutions to help unlock the infinite potential of open source in enterprises. Generative AI, cloud native, and edge technologies are reinventing the way enterprises build and operate applications across the cloud, edge and on-premise environments. SUSE's new capabilities support organizations to transform their businesses by providing faster time-to-value and reduced operational costs.
SUSE, one of the world’s leading providers of enterprise Linux distributions and open source solutions is pushing forward its vision with a busy slate of new releases and announcements at its annual SUSEcon event today.
SUSE—one of the leaders in the Linux community—announced its new SUSE Hey Hi, designed to utilize open source principles and democratize generative Hey Hi.
Companies large and small are rushing to deploy generative Hey Hi models, but many are concerned by the fact that the leading models are closed-source and controlled by corporations. From a practical standpoint, integrating different Hey Hi models can also pose a challenge for multi-platform organizations.
SUSE has announced new capabilities across its Linux, cloud-native, and edge portfolio at its annual flagship conference, SUSECON. The newly announced features are set to provide enterprises with a more flexible, open, and cloud-native infrastructure, aiming to foster IT innovation across data centres, hybrid cloud, and edge technologies.
With the recent developments, SUSE Linux Enterprise and SUSE Manager now support Intel TDX and AMD SEV technologies. This move extends SUSE's position in confidential computing, offering end-to-end capabilities to ensure maximum security and compliance.