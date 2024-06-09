Best Free and Open Source Software
RocksDB - persistent key-value store for flash and RAM Storage
RocksDB is a persistent key-value store for fast storage environments where keys and values are arbitrary byte streams. It’s based on LevelDB as well as ideas borrowed from Apache HBase.
This is is a library that forms the core building block for a fast key-value server, especially suited for storing data on flash drives. The primary design point for RocksDB is that it should be performant for fast storage and for server workloads.
RocksDB is free and open source software.
xmake - cross-platform build utility based on Lua
Compared with Makefiles or CMake, the configuration syntax is much concise and intuitive. As such, it’s friendly to novices while still maintaining the flexibly required in a build system. With xmake, you can focus on your project instead of the build.
xmake can be used to directly build source code (like with Make or Ninja), or it can generate project source files like CMake or Meson. It also has a built-in package management system to help users integrate C/C++ dependencies.
This is free and open source software.
ScyllaDB - real-time big data database
ScyllaDB is designed for always-on high availability and reliability, there’s no single point of failure. It’s designed for data-intensive apps that require high performance and low latency.
It uses a sharded design on each node where each CPU core handles a different subset of data. Cores do not share data, but rather communicate explicitly when they need to. As such, each core acts independently as an isolated resource. It’s claimed this design allows ScyllaDB to achieve much better performance on modern NUMA SMP machines, and to scale very well with the number of cores.
This is free and open source software.
KeyDB - high performance fork of Redis
KeyDB is a database and a faster drop in alternative to Redis.
It offers some enhancements including MVCC non-blocking architecture, cross region- multi-master support, better expiration, TLS encryption, and ModJS.
This is free and open source software.
4 Best Free and Open Source Character Map Tools
This type of software provides a visual representation of the character set, allowing you to browse and select individual characters by clicking on them. This is particularly useful when you need to insert special characters, symbols, or foreign language characters that may not be easily accessible on a keyboard.
Character map software has a variety of use cases. For example, they play an important role in programming and web development, especially when working with different character encodings and Unicode.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
9 Best Free and Open Source Host-Based Intrusion Detection Systems
An intrusion detection system is a device or software application that monitors a network or systems for malicious activity or policy violations.
IDS types range in scope from single computers to large networks. The most common classifications are network intrusion detection systems (NIDS) and host-based intrusion detection systems (HIDS). A system that monitors important operating system files is an example of an HIDS, while a system that detects malicious traffic on a network is an example of an NIDS.
Here’s our verdict on the finest HIDS. We only feature open source software here.