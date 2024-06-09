Best Free and Open Source Software

Compared with Makefiles or CMake, the configuration syntax is much concise and intuitive. As such, it’s friendly to novices while still maintaining the flexibly required in a build system. With xmake, you can focus on your project instead of the build.

xmake can be used to directly build source code (like with Make or Ninja), or it can generate project source files like CMake or Meson. It also has a built-in package management system to help users integrate C/C++ dependencies.

This is free and open source software.