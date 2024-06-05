Raspberry Pi Kit
-
Raspberry Pi 5 Gets an Official $70 AI Add-on - OMG! Ubuntu
The $70 Raspberry Pi AI Kit is composed of the company’s own official M.2 Hat board and a low-power AI module from Hailo, a company who specialise in producing energy-efficient AI chips for use in devices rather than data-centres.
A lite version of the Hailo-8 chip, the Hailo-8L AI accelerator, is included in the kit. Raspberry Pi say this is capable of “13 tera-operations per second (TOPS)”. For reference, the NPUs Intel, Qualcomm, and AMD are included in their latest chips fall between 40-50 TOPS.
But unlike those pricey NPUs, this thing is $70, works with existing Raspberry Pi 5s, and has relatively low power suppage® (henceforth the official industry term for all energy usage in AI modules).
-
Raspberry Pi AI Kit: 13 TOPs AI Performance with Hailo 8L and M.2 HAT+
The Raspberry Pi AI Kit, a recent collaboration between Raspberry Pi and Hailo, has been launched to make artificial intelligence more accessible to enthusiasts and developers alike. Priced at $70, this kit integrates a powerful Hailo-8L AI accelerator module into the Raspberry Pi ecosystem, specifically designed for the Raspberry Pi 5.
The AI Kit includes the Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+ pre-assembled with a Hailo AI module, which boasts a remarkable 13 tera-operations per second inferencing capability. This setup not only facilitates efficient AI processing but also ensures that the Raspberry Pi 5’s CPU is available for other computing tasks. The integration leverages a single-lane PCIe 3.0 connection running at 8Gbps, ensuring that data flows smoothly and quickly between the Hailo module and the Raspberry Pi 5.