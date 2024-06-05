Raspberry Pi Kit

The $70 Raspberry Pi AI Kit is composed of the company’s own official M.2 Hat board and a low-power AI module from Hailo, a company who specialise in producing energy-efficient AI chips for use in devices rather than data-centres.

A lite version of the Hailo-8 chip, the Hailo-8L AI accelerator, is included in the kit. Raspberry Pi say this is capable of “13 tera-operations per second (TOPS)”. For reference, the NPUs Intel, Qualcomm, and AMD are included in their latest chips fall between 40-50 TOPS.

But unlike those pricey NPUs, this thing is $70, works with existing Raspberry Pi 5s, and has relatively low power suppage® (henceforth the official industry term for all energy usage in AI modules).