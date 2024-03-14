Gameeky 0.6.0

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 14, 2024



After a busy month, a new release is out! This new release comes with improved compatibility with other platforms, several usability additions and improvements.

It’s no longer necessary to run terminal commands. The most noticeable change in release is the addition of a properly-integrated development environment for Python. With this, the LOGO-like user experience was greatly improved.

The LOGO-like programming interface is also bit richer. A new Rotate action was added and the general interface was simplified to further improve the user experience.

It’s easier to share projects. A simple dialog to export and import projects was added, available through the redesigned project cards in the launcher.

