Istio 1.21.0
-
Announcing Istio 1.21.0
We are pleased to announce the release of Istio 1.21. This is the first Istio release of 2024. We would like to thank the entire Istio community for helping get the 1.21.0 release published. We would like to thank the Release Managers for this release,
Aryan Guptafrom Google,
Jianpeng Hefrom Tetrate, and
Sumit Vij.
-
Istio 1.21.0 Change Notes
Traffic Management
Improved pilot-agent to return the HTTP probe body and status code from the probe setting in the container.
Improved support for
ExternalNameservices. See Upgrade Notes for more information.
Improved the variables
PILOT_MAX_REQUESTS_PER_SECOND(which rate limits the incoming requests, previously defaulted to 25.0) and
PILOT_PUSH_THROTTLE(which limits the number of concurrent responses, previously defaulted to 100) to automatically scale with the CPU size Istiod is running on if not explicitly configured.
-
Istio 1.21 Upgrade Notes
When you upgrade from Istio 1.20.x to Istio 1.21.0, you need to consider the changes on this page. These notes detail the changes which purposefully break backwards compatibility with Istio 1.20.x. Changes are only included if the new behavior would be unexpected to a user of Istio 1.20.x.