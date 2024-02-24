When I went into writing this article, I thought I knew the route to the destination I intended to lead you to. But in retracing my steps to make sure I understood the way, I ended up way off course. Irked as I was at this gap in my knowledge, the exercise allowed me to produce the kind of piece I enjoy writing the most: one where I learn as much as you do, if not more.

Given how widely the subject of this article varies between Linux distributions — and has varied over time — I shouldn’t have been surprised I took a wrong turn. With computers, knowledge goes stale — and fast.

Ah, where are my manners? Our topic today is configuring desktop Linux DNS settings. It’s simple in principle and can yield privacy, security, and availability benefits. Yet despite how straightforward it is in theory and historically was in practice, customizing your device’s DNS is no longer an intuitive matter.