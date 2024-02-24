today's howtos
-
LinuxInsider ☛ Be It Resolved: Systemd Shall Serve DNS
When I went into writing this article, I thought I knew the route to the destination I intended to lead you to. But in retracing my steps to make sure I understood the way, I ended up way off course. Irked as I was at this gap in my knowledge, the exercise allowed me to produce the kind of piece I enjoy writing the most: one where I learn as much as you do, if not more.
Given how widely the subject of this article varies between Linux distributions — and has varied over time — I shouldn’t have been surprised I took a wrong turn. With computers, knowledge goes stale — and fast.
Ah, where are my manners? Our topic today is configuring desktop Linux DNS settings. It’s simple in principle and can yield privacy, security, and availability benefits. Yet despite how straightforward it is in theory and historically was in practice, customizing your device’s DNS is no longer an intuitive matter.
-
The Server Side ☛ Fix Git's 'Permission denied (publicKey)' SSH error [Ed: They intentionally conflate GitHub, which is proprietary and hostile, with Git]
-
TechTarget ☛ Top 10 differences between GitHub and Git [Ed: GitHub is basically an attack on Git, seeking to pull an E.E.E. on it]
-
Make Use Of ☛ How to Use Undo in Vim
Changed your mind about that last set of edits? Accidentally deleted half your file? Master undo and panic no more.
-
Network World ☛ Unix, Linux and epoch time
You can use the stat command to view dates and times associated with Linux files, and the date command can do some handy conversions if you’d like to display the current time in the epoch format.