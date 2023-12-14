Laptop Power Management Issues Still Bug Linux

For those who remember the bad old days when power management on Linux laptops cut battery life to something like half of what Windoz would get on the same machine, power management on Linux seems perfectly fine these days, with many name brand Linux laptops offering ten or more hours of compute time without a charge.

It’s still not good enough, however, which is keeping certain brands from being able to ship Linux-loaded machines to some countries with stringent power management requirements.

