A MariaDB Primer and MariaDB spins out SkySQL as an independent, database-as-a-service company
Anton Zhiyanov ☛ A MariaDB Primer
This primer is designed to teach you the basics of getting information into and out of an existing MariaDB database using the mariadb command-line client program. It's not a complete reference and will not touch on any advanced topics. It is just a quick jump-start into using MariaDB.
Silicon Angle ☛ MariaDB spins out SkySQL as an independent, database-as-a-service company
Database company MariaDB Plc announced today that it’s spinning out SkySQL Inc., a cloud database subsidiary that has acquired the full rights to its SkySQL database-as-a-service product. Following today’s move, SkySQL will become the exclusive provider of the SkySQL DBaaS offering, which is a cloud-hosted and production-grade version of the MariaDB database.