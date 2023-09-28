Programming Leftovers
-
Synthesized TDK. Populating Test Environments with Production-Like Data
TDK provides an advanced solution for populating test environments with data that closely resembles production data, with a focus on safety and security. This solution enhances and automates the various features offered by PostgreSQL, enabling data generation, masking, and transformation using SQL and third-party extensions. We have previously discussed this topic in detail in our article here.
-
Parallel programming: When concurrency meets Murphy's law
Almost every computing device you own today has multiple processors, but pretty much every software written today uses only one at a time. Why? Partly, it's the programming languages, which were designed way back when one processor was the default. Mostly, though, it's because programmers aren't good at writing software where things can happen in any order or at any time.
In this article, we'll examine two examples of failed concurrency assumptions in the form of two programs from glibc's test suite that weren't operating reliably.
-
Am I using qmllint wrong? Or is it still not there?
Today I was doing some experiments with qmllint hoping it would help us make QML code more robust.
-
Starting on Software Bill-of-Materials (SBOM) for CPython
I've also included an SBOM for CPython 3.11.0 which can be used to see whether vulnerability scanning tools are capable of consuming the result SBOM and flagging subcomponents for vulnerabilities. I used Grype as an example for this, and indeed it was able to consume the SBOM and flag the known vulnerabilities: [...]
-
Python File writelines() Method
The “file.write()” method in Python is utilized to write the single or multiple string sequence or list item to the file.