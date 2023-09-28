Almost every computing device you own today has multiple processors, but pretty much every software written today uses only one at a time. Why? Partly, it's the programming languages, which were designed way back when one processor was the default. Mostly, though, it's because programmers aren't good at writing software where things can happen in any order or at any time.

In this article, we'll examine two examples of failed concurrency assumptions in the form of two programs from glibc's test suite that weren't operating reliably.