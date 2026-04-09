Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

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PipeWire 1.6.3 Improves RAOP Compatibility to Make It Work on More Devices

Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.2, the PipeWire 1.6.3 release is here to align RTP timestamps to make RAOP work on more devices, avoid crashes in RTP streams because of concurrent event emission, and avoid MIDI conversions to and from UMP.

GNU nano 9.0 CLI Text Editor Released with New Features and Improvements

Coming two years after GNU nano 8.0, the GNU nano 9.0 release makes all lines scrolled sideways together when the cursor almost goes offscreen to the right by just the amount needed to keep the cursor in view. You can go back to the old single-line horizontal scrolling by using --solosidescroll or ‘set solosidescroll’.

Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.8 Released with Fastboot Improvements, Bug Fixes

Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.8 is here to introduce various Fastboot improvements, such as the ability to enumerate storage devices, the ability to retry on transient USB errors, support for mount, unmount, and custom gadgets, and the renaming of stage to download.

Flatpak 1.16.4 Linux App Sandboxing Framework Brings Important Security Fixes

Flatpak 1.16.4 is here about two and a half months after Flatpak 1.16.3, which only made Flatpak more selective about when to map the font-dirs.xml file in the flatpak build command, to address two security vulnerabilities, CVE-2026-34078 and CVE-2026-34079.

OpenShot 3.5.1 Video Editor Adds New Optimize Preview Built-In Proxy Workflow

The biggest new feature in the OpenShot 3.5.1 release is Optimize Preview, a built-in proxy editing workflow for creating or linking lower-resolution preview files, which should make it easier to work with large, high-resolution, or demanding video clips.

GStreamer 1.28.2 Adds Caching Support to NVCodec Plugin to Speed Up Initialization

Coming about five weeks after GStreamer 1.28.1, the GStreamer 1.28.2 release introduces caching support to the nvcodec plugin for hardware-accelerated video encoding and decoding on NVIDIA GPUs to speed up initialization, and improves the robustness and stability of WebRTC DTLS.

GParted Live 1.8.1-3 Released with Linux Kernel 6.19.10 and GParted 1.8.1

Based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repositories as of April 4th, 2026, the GParted Live 1.8.1-3 release is powered by Linux kernel 6.19.10 and ships with GParted 1.8.1, which implements a workaround for the blkid command for identifying block devices to prevent false detection of whole disk ZFS.

Debian’s APT 3.2 Released with History, Undo, Redo, and Rollback Support

The biggest new feature in the APT 3.2 release is the long-anticipated rollback and history functionality that other package managers like DNF for Red Hat-based distros. This change was actually implemented in the development version 3.1.7, but it’s now part of the stable APT 3.2 release.

Firefox 149.0.2 Improves the Browser Toolbar on Wayland for Linux Users

Coming two weeks after Firefox 149, the Firefox 149.0.2 point release is here to address an issue on Linux systems, when using a Wayland session, where the browser toolbar could become unresponsive to mouse clicks after dragging a tab.

OpenSSL 3.6.2 Is Now Available for Download with Important Security Fixes

OpenSSL 3.6.2 is here two and a half months after OpenSSL 3.6.1 to address several important security vulnerabilities, including incorrect failure handling in RSA KEM RSASVE encapsulation (CVE-2026-31790) and an out-of-bounds read in AES-CFB-128 on x86-64 CPUs with AVX-512 support (CVE-2026-28386).

LinuxGizmos.com

RealSense ID Pro F500 Combines Depth Sensing and On-Device Biometrics

RealSense has introduced the RealSense ID Pro F500, a facial authentication module designed for access control, kiosks, and identity verification systems. The solution combines depth sensing, vision processing, and local computation to support secure biometric authentication without relying on cloud-based processing.

Sony AS-DT1 LiDAR Depth Sensor Now Available in Compact 29 mm Form Factor

Sony Electronics has announced availability of the AS-DT1 LiDAR depth sensor, unveiled last year. It is described as one of the smallest LiDAR sensors in its class and is designed for integration into size- and weight-constrained systems such as mobile robots, drones, and inspection platforms.

RK3588-Based 3.5-inch SBC Offers 8K Video, PCIe 3.0, and Multi-Display Support

The AIO-3588Q is an ARM-based motherboard built around the Rockchip RK3588 SoC, aimed at edge computing, industrial control, and multi-display systems. The platform integrates high-resolution video interfaces, networking, and expansion options within a compact form factor.

Foenix Labs A2560Me Brings MC68LC060 CPU, FPGA Graphics, and PCIe Expansion

Foenix Labs’ A2560Me is a Mini-ITX motherboard built around the Motorola MC68LC060 processor and designed as an updated version of the earlier A2560M platform. The system combines a legacy 68k CPU architecture with FPGA-based subsystems and more recent interfaces such as PCIe and DDR3 memory.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.6.1

We are not aware of these vulnerabilities being exploited in practice.

A Server That Forgets: Exploring Stateless Relays

Tor exists because we want to shield internet users from unwanted surveillance. The network is designed so that no single operator or server can reconstruct who is talking to whom. Journalists, activists, and whistleblowers depend on that holding up. A relay that can be seized and its contents handed over erodes the very trust the system depends on. And that's a problem we want to solve.

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.9

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

news

Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 09, 2026

Radio

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
GStreamer 1.28.2 Adds Caching Support to NVCodec Plugin to Speed Up Initialization

  
GStreamer 1.28.2 open-source multimedia framework is now available for download with caching support for the nvcodec plugin to speed up initialization and many other changes.

 
OpenShot 3.5.1 Video Editor Adds New Optimize Preview Built-In Proxy Workflow

  
OpenShot 3.5.1 open-source video editor is now available for download with a built-in Optimize Preview workflow, multi-selection trimming improvements, enhanced ComfyUI tools, and more.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google Photos On Android Just Got A Feature It's Needed For Years

 
KDE: Wayland, Falkon Connect, digiKam Splashscreen, and  Updates on Oxygen and Air

  
KDE development updates

 
Fedora Linux 44 Beta Released with Linux 6.19, GNOME 50, and KDE Plasma 6.6

  
The Fedora Project released today the beta version of the upcoming Fedora Linux 44 for public testing to give us a glimpse of the new features and report potential bugs.

 
The Birds and the Sun, Relaxing Day [original]

  
It's expected that the next few days will be cloudy


  
 


 
today's leftovers

  
BSD, GNU/Linux, and more

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS and standards

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
GNU Projects: GNU Health Control Center 5.0.3 and Parted 3.7 Released

  
GNU Project news

 
Syndicator, RSS, and Web Browsers

  
Web related news

 
Canonical/Ubuntu: FunOS 25.10 (with Calamares Installer), Canonical Upselling Canonical, and How to "Stop Installing Ubuntu [Software] One at a Time"

  
Ubuntu leftovers

 
FreeBSD 14.4 on Raspberry Pi Zero 2W and OpenBSD on Motorola 88000 Processors

  
BSD leftovers

 
Red Hat Summit 2026 and Red Hat Trying Hard to Sell Slop (to Help IBM Fake Novelty)

  
Red Hat leftovers

 
Linux-centric Devices and Open Hardware Stories

  
projects and more

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security news

 
Openwashing: Anthropic Buys PR/Promotion (of Slop) From Apache Software Foundation and 'Linux' Foundation, PyTorch Foundation Likewise, Facebook Pretends Private Models Are 'Open'

  
Faking openness

 
Applications nvim-µwiki and macOS app Little Snitch is now available on Linux

  
a pair of new posts

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Desktop Environments: tiling window manager and XFCE tip

  
Wallen and more

 
Games: New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, Why Windows Users Should Become GNU/Linux Gamers, and More

  
gaming leftovers

 
Android Leftovers

  
The latest Pixel update tackles Android 16's early stability woes

 
5 open-source projects that secretly power the world

  
However, even they lean on countless free and open-source projects that power the internet as we know it

 
I ditched Windows for SteamOS on my PC, and gaming is way better now

  
I'm reminded exactly why I love using SteamOS as my gaming-centric Linux installation

 
Stop believing these 4 myths about Linux—they're all outdated now

  
Linux has been popular with enthusiasts and enterprise users for decades

 
Why I returned to Enlightenment Linux after 30 years: Testing the new Elive beta

  
This Debian-based distro brings back the old-school desktop environment but shrugs off the boring UI

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
I evaluated RadioGoGo with CachyOS, an Arch-based distribution

 
This Linux distro will give your old Windows 10 PC a new lease on life

  
It's called MX Linux, and it has quickly become my favorite distro of all time

 
Ubuntu is still the only Linux distro I recommend to beginners—here are 3 reasons why

  
Are you thinking of switching to Linux? Have you struggled to pick a suitable distro

 
ShredOS – disk eraser operating system

  
ShredOS is a small bootable Linux distribution built specifically for secure disk erasure

 
Super Lite Linux – lightweight distribution

  
Super Lite Linux is a lightweight Linux distribution that aims to make lightweight systems more visually appealing to new users

 
New Issue of Linux Magazine, #306

  
with partial paywall

 
PipeWire 1.6.3 Improves RAOP Compatibility to Make It Work on More Devices

  
PipeWire 1.6.3 has been released today as the third maintenance update in the latest PipeWire 1.6 series of this open-source software for handling audio and video streams under Linux-based operating systems.

 
Dynamic Music Pill brings lyrics to your GNOME desktop

  
A clutch of new features are available in Dynamic Music Pill

 
Relicensing versus license compatibility

  
Relicensing and license compatibility are two important aspects of how licensing works in the free software community

 
Introducing our Art Contest winner!

  
Now that voting for the Mageia 10 art competition has closed

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
ShrikeLinux – Arch-based Linux distribution

  
ShrikeLinux is an Arch-based distribution with a customised Xfce desktop and Nordic-inspired theming

 
Krita 5.3.1.1 Released (Android-only)

  
Krita 5.3.1.1 is an Android-only fix for 5.3.1. It is exactly the same as Krita 5.3.1

 
Rofi and Wofi: Keyboard Launchers That Keep Your Hands on the Keys

  
Prefer to drive Linux from the home row

 
KDE Linux is the purest form of Plasma I've tested - but the install isn't for the meek

  
Linux distros present KDE Plasma with a version customized for that particular OS

 
Video: GNU/Linux, Office Suites, Slop, and More

  
recent videos

 
LWN is Promoting LLM Slop, Makes Excuses for "Age Verification" (Surveillance), Promotes Rust (Microsoft GitHub)

  
latest from LWN

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Microsoft is Worse than You Think

  
Microsoft is worse than the “friendly software company” image suggests, because the story keeps repeating: squeeze the market, normalize surveillance, then call it innovation

 
Favourable Trends for GNU/Linux in Chad [original]

  
Are people in Chad looking to recycle "old" PCs with GNU/Linux instead of throwing these away?

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
misc. GNU/Linux picks

 
Canonical/Ubuntu Bloat in Perspective

  
who's to blame?

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Sharing Leftovers

  
Sharing and FOSS news

 
Standards: Documenting the OpenDocument Format, NSA Undermining Standards for Back Doors

  
Standards/Consortia leftovers

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Mozilla, Chrome, and More

  
mostly browser news

 
GNU nano 9.0 CLI Text Editor Released with New Features and Improvements

  
GNU nano 9.0 command line text editor for Unix-like systems is now available for download as a major update introducing new features and improvements. Here’s what’s new!

 
Open Hardware/Modding: CyberDeck Pi, RISC-V, Arduino, and More

  
Hardware projects and news

 
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers (Slop and Microsoft Promotion Again)

  
Red Hat mostly

 
*BSD discovery on the PINE64 ROCKPro64 and Podman on FreeBSD

  
BSD leftovers

 
Applications: Istio 1.27.9, Speed of Sound, and shuffleDNS

  
Releases and overviews

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Security Leftovers, Windows TCO, and Devices That Don't Get Patched

  
security news

 
Some Linux Kernel Security Worries

  
printing and more

 
Linux 7.0-rc7

  
No big surprises this week

 
Games: Opera GX on GNU/Linux, GNU/Linux Users Surpass 5% Representation on Steam, and Hacking by "m0rpheus23"

  
gaming news picks

 
"Linux Still Adding Support for Sega Dreamcast’s GD-ROM from the '90s" But Removing i486 Support

  
latest in Linux

 
How to rescue an old laptop by installing Linux on it

  
Linux offers a lightweight, simple operating system for your aging hardware.

 
Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.8 Released with Fastboot Improvements, Bug Fixes

  
Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.8 SD card flashing utility is now available for download with fastboot improvements, OS Customisation changes, SSH and write operations enhancements.

 
Audiocasts and So-called 'FSFE' on Free Software

  
3 more stories

 
GNU Taler: TalerBarr is now available to everyone

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software in Finance

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development stories

 
Flatpak 1.16.4 Linux App Sandboxing Framework Brings Important Security Fixes

  
Flatpak 1.16.4 open-source Linux application sandboxing framework is now available for download with important security fixes.

 
Slowness This Morning, Problem Tackled [original]

  
Apache was slow to respond to requests

 
Android Leftovers

  
Galaxy XR's 'key' Android Enterprise update makes it viable in healthcare and retail

 
3 Linux distros to try now that you've outgrown Linux Mint

  
Mint is an excellent distro for Linux newcomers

 
Our sense of meritocracy

  
Meritocracy is one of the founding principles of the free and open-source software movement

 
The New Writer Guide 26.2 Just Arrived

  
Continuing our mission to provide the best LibreOffice documentation for our end users

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Summertime-Like Weather [original]

  
This week will be calm and normal

 
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS makes it even easier to enable 10 years of security updates

  
Canonical is adding Ubuntu Pro enrollment to the Welcome tool in the upcoming 26.04 LTS release

 
KDE Plasma 6.6.4 Is Out to Reduce CPU and GPU Load for Full-Screen Windows

  
KDE Plasma 6.6.4 is now available as the fourth maintenance update in the KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment series with various improvements and bug fixes.

 
RK3588-Based 3.5-inch SBC Offers 8K Video, PCIe 3.0, and Multi-Display Support

  
The board supports Android and Linux operating systems

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
GParted Live 1.8.1-3 Released with Linux Kernel 6.19.10 and GParted 1.8.1

  
GParted Live 1.8.1-3 Debian-based live system for performing disk partitioning tasks using the GParted partition editor is now available for download with Linux kernel 6.19.

 
Good Uptime So Far in 2026 [original]

  
We'd like to think we make a good "use case" or "case study" for avoiding GAFAM and "The Cloud"

 
Debian’s APT 3.2 Released with History, Undo, Redo, and Rollback Support

  
APT 3.2 package manager for Debian-based distributions is now available with native rollback, undo, redo, and history features.

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux-centric stories

 
FunOS 26.04 LTS Beta and FunOS 24.04.4 LTS (with Calamares Installer

  
getting ready for final

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related news

 
Free, Libre Software and Programming Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
Next Linux Kernel Plans and Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC)

  
kernel centric picks

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, RISC-V, and More

  
gadgets and Linux hardware

 
IBM Red Hat Hyping Up Slop, "Extended Life Cycle"

  
Not the old company

 
today's howtos

  
idroot and more

 
Firefox 149.0.2 Improves the Browser Toolbar on Wayland for Linux Users

  
Firefox 149.0.2 open-source web browser is now available for download with improved Wayland support for Linux users, two new enterprise policicies, and other changes.

 
OpenSSL 3.6.2 Is Now Available for Download with Important Security Fixes

  
OpenSSL 3.6.2 open-source TLS/SSL and crypto library is now available for download with fixes for several security vulnerabilities and bugs.

 
Availability of NetBSD 11.0 RC3 and More FreeBSD Leftovers

  
FreeBSD picks

 
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS vs. macOS 26 Tahoe: The Free OS That Rivals a Premium Experience

  
In 2026, I’m saying something different: for most people — students, web developers, writers, casual users, small businesses — Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is not a compromise

 
IBM's Reckless Promotion of Slop, Flatpak "Won"

  
Red Hat stuff

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, GNU/Linux Phones

  
hardware and gadgets

 
Valnet's Coverage of Proxmox Hacking

  
5 recent articles about Proxmox

 
Tackling Bloat in Ubuntu and Why Next Ubuntu LTS Has Weaknesses

  
two new articles from Valnet

 
Games: Steam Deck, SteamOS, and Dumping Windows for GNU/Linux

  
all from Valnet today

 
Distributions and Operating Systems: A "next generation of Linux distros" and CachyOS Considered

  
Some OS picks from Valnet

 
Applications: Top Free/Libre Programs, System Profiling, and DaVinci Resolve

  
software leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
mostly from Valnet

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Krita 5.3.1 Released!

  
Today we're releasing Krita 5.3.1 and 6.0.1

 
elementary OS: Faster, More Helpful, and More Yours

  
The latest version of AppCenter comes with some more improvements to the updates view including now showing all ongoing app installations

 
The Secure Boot certificates on your PC expire in June, and Windows 10 machines will never get the fix

  
More like insecure boot!

 
I tried Peppermint Linux: How this bare-bones distro lets you build your ideal OS

  
Peppermint Linux was once a minimalist distribution for out-of-date hardware

 
Ventoy celebrates its 6th birthday by fixing a nasty immutable Linux bug

  
If you're a distro-hopping addict like I am

 
This distro nobody talks about is more popular than Ubuntu and Fedora—here's 3 reasons why

  
Most people shortlisting distros completely skip over MX Linux

 
Firefox’s free VPN rollout finally reached me – is it any good?

  
Firefox recently added a free built-in VPN to its desktop browser

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Ubuntu MATE’s founder is stepping back after 12 years and LinuxConfig covers APT in Ubuntu

  
Ubuntu picks

 
I tested Fedora Miracle: Why Linux needs a 'broken' flag for orphaned spins

  
There are a figurative metric ton of Linux distributions available

 
Industrial Revolution and Its Mental Effect [original]

  
Modern society is not good for the human mind

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles