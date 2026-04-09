news
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
-
RadioGoGo - surf global radio waves - LinuxLinks
Its appeal lies in both its accessibility and its breadth of content. Most internet radio services can be accessed without subscription or registration fees, making them available to a wide audience. Listeners can choose from tens of thousands of stations worldwide, offering an extensive range of programming, including music, news, sport, cultural content, and talk shows. Genres span everything from classical and jazz to pop, folk, and specialist interests, giving users far greater choice than is typically available through local terrestrial broadcasting. With a stable internet connection, listeners can access this content from almost anywhere, making internet radio a flexible and convenient alternative to conventional radio services.
RadioGoGo is a terminal application for browsing and playing internet radio stations. Written in Go, it uses the RadioBrowser API to discover stations and relies on FFmpeg tools for playback and optional recording.
Siggy - terminal-based client for the Signal messaging service - LinuxLinks
Siggy is a terminal-based client for the Signal messaging service that uses signal-cli as its messaging backend and presents conversations in a text user interface with an IRC-inspired look and feel.
The application is designed for keyboard-driven use, offers vim-style modal editing, guides users through linking a Signal account as a secondary device with QR code pairing, and keeps local conversation data so message history, unread markers, and settings persist across sessions.
This is free and open source software.
lazyjira - terminal user interface for Jira - LinuxLinks
lazyjira is a terminal user interface for Jira designed to reduce the friction of working with tickets through the browser.
It provides a fast, keyboard-driven interface for browsing issues and projects, reading ticket details, and carrying out common updates from a text-based application.
This is free and open source software.
uncover - quickly discover exposed hosts on the internet - LinuxLinks
Uncover is a command-line reconnaissance tool that helps you discover exposed internet-facing hosts by querying multiple external search engines and asset discovery services from one interface. It is designed for automation workflows, making it easy to feed queries from files or standard input, combine results with other security tools, and quickly surface systems that may warrant further investigation.
This is free and open source software.