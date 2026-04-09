Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Its appeal lies in both its accessibility and its breadth of content. Most internet radio services can be accessed without subscription or registration fees, making them available to a wide audience. Listeners can choose from tens of thousands of stations worldwide, offering an extensive range of programming, including music, news, sport, cultural content, and talk shows. Genres span everything from classical and jazz to pop, folk, and specialist interests, giving users far greater choice than is typically available through local terrestrial broadcasting. With a stable internet connection, listeners can access this content from almost anywhere, making internet radio a flexible and convenient alternative to conventional radio services.

RadioGoGo is a terminal application for browsing and playing internet radio stations. Written in Go, it uses the RadioBrowser API to discover stations and relies on FFmpeg tools for playback and optional recording.