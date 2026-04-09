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Why I returned to Enlightenment Linux after 30 years: Testing the new Elive beta
Quoting: Why I returned to Enlightenment Linux after 30 years: Testing the new Elive beta | ZDNET —
There's a lot to love about Linux, including its flexibility. No matter the distribution, you can tweak and customize it to perfectly fit your needs and aesthetic. I learned this back in the late '90s, when I discovered the Enlightenment desktop.
I spent hours upon hours on customization, and always found myself in awe at what it could do.
Although Enlightenment (also called E) doesn't enjoy nearly the popularity it once had, it's still available, thanks to distributions such as Elive. Elive is based on Debian, so it inherits the rock-solid reliability from the "Mother of all distributions." Elive is also configured, out of the box, to be one very cool-looking desktop OS.