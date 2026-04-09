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This Linux distro will give your old Windows 10 PC a new lease on life
Quoting: This Linux distro will give your old Windows 10 PC a new lease on life —
You might have heard that Linux is perfect for reviving older hardware that Windows no longer supports. That claim is very true in my experience, but you have to pick the right distribution for that hardware. This kind of distribution usually falls in one of two camps.
For ancient computers (I'm talking Pentium III and Pentium 4 PCs from the early 2000s), you'll want a distro like Puppy Linux. This weird little OS looks like it was "Frankenstein'd" together using packages from multiple mainline distros. It even has its own PPM package manager.