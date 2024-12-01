today's howtos
-
2024-11-22 [Older] Change Ownership of File in Linux using Chown
-
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ How To Install Typst Compiler Locally On PCLinuxOS
In my previous article, I discussed the basic features of Typst, a new typesetting system for the sciences. Although the developers recommend signing up for Typst's web app for the smoothest writing experience, you can also install Typst locally on your computer — without needing to rely on an internet connection. If you are interested in this use case, I will explain how to install the Typst compiler and configure a code editor (VSCodium) for use with Typst.
Before proceeding, I must mention this violates one of the standard rules of PCLinuxOS system maintenance: to only install programs from the official PCLinuxOS repository. However, in this case, I can assure you that installing the Typst compiler is safe and will not bork your PCLinuxOS installation. I have followed the procedure below on two different PCLinuxOS computers; I have not experienced any glitches or breakage during the several weeks that I have been using Typst locally.
-
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Tip Top Tips: Accented Characters In Plasma/Qt
I was searching for a way to persuade a writer friend to Linux from Windows, his dependency on ALT-ASCII codes in Windows and unwillingness to use compose key or Ctrl-shift-U unicodes led me to search for other methods.
-
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Inkscape Tutorial: Inkscape 1.4 Released!
Inkscape is one of my favorite open source graphics programs! Recently, Inkscape 1.4 was released with several improvements. In the News section of their website, the news story began, “November 6, 2024, marks the end of the 20th anniversary year for the Inkscape project, and the beginning of a new decade of adventure. There were a few milestones this past year, among them an informal global celebration, a bug-fix program, an About Screen Contest, an Inkscape Summit, a summer of code, and the launch of version 1.4.”
Rather than creating something this month, we'll look at some of the new features or version 1.4. The full list of improvements is here.
Before you start using this new and improved Inkscape, you'll need to make sure you updated it on November 22 or after, because there was a bug. Texstar, wonderful person that he is, got it fixed within a week of knowing about it. If you want to read that post, it is here.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Pipe and Redirect Like a Pro in the Linux Command Line
On Linux, pipes and redirection let you use the output from commands in powerful ways. Capture it in files, or use it as input with other commands. Here’s what you need to know.
What Are Streams?
Linux, like other Unix-like operating systems, has a concept of streams. Each process has an input stream called stdin, an output stream called stdout, and a stream for errors, called stderr. Linux streams, like streams in the real world, have two end points. They have a source or input, and a destination, or output.
The input stream might come from the keyboard to the command, letting you send text such as information or commands to the process. The output stream comes from the command, usually to the terminal window. The stderr stream also writes to the terminal window.
You can redirect streams and you can pipe them. Redirection means sending the output to somewhere other than the terminal window. Piping means taking the output of one command and using it as the input to another command.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Set the Default Gateway in Linux
Access to the internet—or any other network—is governed by the default gateway. We explain what a default gateway is, and how to set and change it on your Linux computer.
What Is the Default Gateway?
All of the devices in your home that are connected to the internet such as laptops, desktop computers, cell phones, tablets, and smart devices are actually connected to your local area network (LAN).
Because they're on the same network, these devices can talk to one another if they need to. Most are happy to do their own thing and operate in isolation but if you have a printer, for example, or a network-attached storage device, then some of your other devices will want to be able to connect to them.
All of your network-enabled appliances connect to your router over Wi-Fi or via a network cable. Your router is the traffic controller for your network. It directs network traffic from device to device. The traffic from each device goes to the router, the router determines which device the data is going to, and sends it on to the target device.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ Identify Hard Drive Bottlenecks With These 5 Linux Commands
How fast your Linux computer can move data between its hard drives and RAM has a direct impact on its performance. These five commands will help you troubleshoot slowdowns and stuttering performance.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ What Is the Linux Kernel, and Why Does It Matter?
The Linux kernel is the beating heart of every Linux installation. We look at where it came from, what its purpose is and why, without the kernel, there would be no Linux.