In my previous article, I discussed the basic features of Typst, a new typesetting system for the sciences. Although the developers recommend signing up for Typst's web app for the smoothest writing experience, you can also install Typst locally on your computer — without needing to rely on an internet connection. If you are interested in this use case, I will explain how to install the Typst compiler and configure a code editor (VSCodium) for use with Typst.

Before proceeding, I must mention this violates one of the standard rules of PCLinuxOS system maintenance: to only install programs from the official PCLinuxOS repository. However, in this case, I can assure you that installing the Typst compiler is safe and will not bork your PCLinuxOS installation. I have followed the procedure below on two different PCLinuxOS computers; I have not experienced any glitches or breakage during the several weeks that I have been using Typst locally.