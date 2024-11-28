Linux company SUSE changes platforms’ names to boost recognition

Multinational Linux provider SUSE has renamed several of its products in an attempt to get itself better recognised as a provider of useful software, especially outside Europe and the company’s native Germany.

The renamed SUSE Multi Linux Support is a Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) drop-in replacement, changed from Liberty Linux. Liberty Linux first came to prominence as an alternative to RHEL after Red Hat’s well-publicised licence changes that effectively shuttered CentOS as a free (as in cost-less) byte-for-byte RHEL replacement beloved of students, learners at all stages of their careers, and those running testing environments in RHEL shops. Shortly afterwards, Red Hat placed the source code to RHEL behind what’s in effect a licence paywall, only allowing licence-holders access to its source code, in contradiction with the terms in which it had been licensed.