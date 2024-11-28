Linux company SUSE changes platforms’ names to boost recognition
Linux company SUSE changes platforms' names to boost recognition
Multinational Linux provider SUSE has renamed several of its products in an attempt to get itself better recognised as a provider of useful software, especially outside Europe and the company’s native Germany.
The renamed SUSE Multi Linux Support is a Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) drop-in replacement, changed from Liberty Linux. Liberty Linux first came to prominence as an alternative to RHEL after Red Hat’s well-publicised licence changes that effectively shuttered CentOS as a free (as in cost-less) byte-for-byte RHEL replacement beloved of students, learners at all stages of their careers, and those running testing environments in RHEL shops. Shortly afterwards, Red Hat placed the source code to RHEL behind what’s in effect a licence paywall, only allowing licence-holders access to its source code, in contradiction with the terms in which it had been licensed.
SUSE unveils major rebranding
SUSE has announced a major rebranding effort, including the introduction of several new products and the launch of SUSE AI, a secure platform designed for deploying and running generative AI (gen AI) applications.
The whole kit and kaboodle was revealed at KubeCon North America, and it is part of SUSE’s efforts to make its product names more descriptive and customer-friendly, although we can’t quite see it—for example, Rancher, SUSE's Kubernetes offering, which is now known as SUSE Rancher. Liberty Linux, the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL)/CentOS clone and support offering, has been renamed SUSE Multi Linux Support. Harvester has been rebranded as SUSE Virtualization, and Longhorn is now SUSE Storage.