Linux 6.11-rc7

So I'm back in my regular timezone, and rc7 is done the usual Sunday afternoon time.

And I wish I could say that things have calmed down, but I can't really say that. In fact, rc7 is slightly bigger than both rc6 and rc5 were, both in number of commits, and in actual diff size. That's not really how it should work out.

That said, there's nothing *scary* in here. I got quite a lot of pull requests with one or two trivial fixes the last week, and that tends to be a good sign. The fixes are also spread out fairly widely, so it's not like there's some problem spot. It's just that there's still a fair number of patches in here.

And while it hasn't quite calmed down as I would have preferred, it's also not in any way hugely large or out of line. So I don't think there's any real reason to actually delay 6.11 unless something odd comes up.

Of course, if I release 6.11 according to the normal schedule next weekend, that means that the merge window will open while I (and many other core maintainers) are traveling for the yearly kernel maintainer summit. That in itself might be a reason to delay, although not a particularly strong one. All the actual work should be done before the merge window, and while tend to try to avoid doing the merge window on the road with a laptop, it's not usually actually all that problematic.

So we'll see. I'm still waffling about it.

In the meantime, please do give this rc7 a good shakedown, ok?

Linus