CrowdSupply recently showcased the HealthyPi Move, a biometric monitor designed in a convenient wristwatch form factor. Equipped with Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF5340 SoC and multiple advanced sensors, this portable device is advertised for both personal health tracking and data logging for research applications.

The LattePanda team has launched the LattePanda Mu, a new micro x86 compute module that features an Intel N100 CPU and supports both Windows and Linux operating systems. This module is designed for versatility and is particularly well-suited for applications in IoT, robotics, digital signage, and edge computing.