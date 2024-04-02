Serpent OS: The March Of Progress

Despite a brief excursion out of the country for a first-in-a-lifetime holiday, I'm happily back at the desk to bring you up to date with the latest goings in Serpent OS. TLDR: Loads of awesome, baremetal is enabled, ISO cycle in next couple of weeks.

We're officially at a point where the Rust boulder implementation has become our "blessed" build tool. This is actually a crate within the moss repository, allowing the two tools to share huge chunks of code. Our focus over the past few weeks has been to ensure we can drop the tool into our existing build network and "just work", while making it significantly faster.

One of the most important high level changes is performance, in some cases virtually 50% faster packaging times. Our package payloads are now compressed using multi-threaded zstd compression, and a bunch of internal components were reworked to use faster code paths leading to a significant speed up in the raw generation of each .stone package.

