ID Root ☛ How to Enable Keepalive Connections on Nginx
Nginx is a powerful web server known for its high performance, stability, and low resource consumption. One of the key features that contribute to its efficiency is the ability to enable keepalive connections. Keepalive connections allow Nginx to reuse existing connections for multiple requests, reducing the overhead of creating new connections for each request.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kooha Screen Recorder on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kooha Screen Recorder on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Kooha stands out among the various screen recording options available for GNU/Linux users, thanks to its intuitive and minimalistic user interface.
ID Root ☛ How To Install CPU-X on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CPU-X on Manjaro. CPU-X is an open-source system profiling and monitoring tool designed for GNU/Linux users. It offers a user-friendly interface that displays crucial information about your computer’s hardware components.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install the Official NVIDIA GPU Drivers on Proxmox VE 8
Guide on how to install the latest version of the official NVIDIA GPU drivers on Proxmox VE 8 to use it for VirIO-GL/VirGL 3D acceleration on Proxmox VE server.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Generate LetsEncrypt SSL Certificate using Clownflare DNS-01 Challenge and Use it on Synology NAS
Practical guide on how to install and use the “acme.sh” ACME client to generate a Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate via the DNS-01 challenge on your Synology NAS.
Fabio Alessandro Locati: Use Dante to proxy web traffic
A while ago, I posted about using SSH to proxy traffic within a Nebula network context. In the last few months, I changed my implementation because SSH required some steps and accesses that I was not fully happy with.
In the previous iteration, I was using SSH as a SOCKS proxy. The problem, though, is that I need to set up the connection every time and use my SSH credentials, so it becomes difficult to have it always on.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Find the Chipset Driver/Firmware to Install to Get WiFi/Ethernet Devices to Work on Linux
Practical tutorial on how to find the chipset driver/firmware that you need to install to get your WiFi/Ethernet network device to work on GNU/Linux with “lshw”.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Passthrough NVIDIA GPU to Proxmox VE 8 Containers for CUDA/AI Acceleration and Media Transcoding
Practical tutorial on how to passthrough an NVIDIA GPU to a Proxmox VE 8 LXC container to use it for CUDA/AI acceleration, media transcoding, or other tasks.
dwaves.de ☛ 2024 is the year + SuperCharge IT processes with OpenSource + GNU GNU/Linux + kvm + there is still more potential
Hetzner is already doing it with very energy efficient Ampere ARM servers delivering world-class-virtual-servers.
Virt-manager && Deploying KVM Guests in UEFI mode on AlmaLinux 9.3
The main purpose of this post is to demonstrate that the cockpit.service is not required for deploying KVM guests in UEFI mode on AlmaLinux 9.3, which has binary-compatibility with RHEL.