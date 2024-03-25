today's howtos
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Sysbench on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Sysbench on Debian 12. Sysbench is a powerful and versatile benchmarking tool that allows you to evaluate the performance of your GNU/Linux system.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Caddy on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Caddy on Debian 12. Caddy is a powerful, lightweight, and easy-to-use web server that has gained popularity among developers and system administrators. It offers a range of features, including automatic HTTPS, HTTP/2 support, and a simple configuration syntax.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Postfix on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Postfix on Rocky GNU/Linux 9. In today’s digital age, having a reliable email server is crucial for both personal and corporate communication. Postfix, a powerful and flexible mail transfer agent (MTA), is widely used for its stability, security, and ease of configuration.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Disable IPv6 on openSUSE
IPv6, the successor to IPv4, is a crucial component of modern networking. It offers a larger address space, improved security features, and enhanced performance. However, there may be situations where you need to disable IPv6 on your openSUSE system, such as troubleshooting network issues or ensuring compatibility with legacy applications.
-
-
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 40 Simple and Useful dmidecode Commands for Linux
The dmidecode command in GNU/Linux allows users to retrieve sensitive hardware-related information directly from the command line. This way, users can obtain useful information like serial numbers and processor cache values without taking apart their CPUs.
-
It's FOSS ☛ 10 Things You Probably Didn't Know You Could do With Nano Editor
Learn and use these tips and tricks to utilize lesser known Nano editor features.