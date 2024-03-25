Games: War Games, Racing Games, and How to Play Games on GNU/Linux
-
Positech Games ☛ Designing a system of orders for units in a war game
So… I am sort of working on a game as a hobby. It may never be released. But anyway, lets pretend its a Napoleonic war game.(its not). That allows me to at least talk in non vague terms. I am stuck slightly in the way I am designing a core part of the game.
-
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 15 Best GNU/Linux Racing Games That You Can Play Right Now
Many games are available on the GNU/Linux platform. A few years back, it was believed that the platform had an inadequate number of games; nevertheless, that perception has changed in recent years. GNU/Linux racing games are significantly developed and entirely contemporary; thus, thrill, amusement, and excitement can thrive in those games.
-
Ubuntu Pit ☛ How to Play Games on GNU/Linux | Easy Tutorial for Newbie
Playing games on various operating systems is always a great source of entertainment for people of all ages. There are a lot of platforms (OS) that will allow you to play awesome games, such as backdoored Windows PC, Linux, Xbox, and PlayStation.