Every Week in March GNU/Linux Share (as Measured by statCounter) is Increasing

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 11, 2024,

updated Mar 11, 2024



Is it the "Bandwagon Effect" at this point? Four days ago it was 4.17% and a week earlier 4.03%. We're seeing far more interest in GNU/Linux than usual. The latest snapshot:

In India GNU/Linux is now at 16.3%.

Hours ago in IRC, psydruid said, "no wonder Gates will have a lot of weddings to attend in India during the next few years..."

psydruid cited this new video, which is in Hindi and is entitled "Is it End of Microsoft Windows? 😮 The Slow Death of a Tech Giant"