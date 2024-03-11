Every Week in March GNU/Linux Share (as Measured by statCounter) is Increasing
Is it the "Bandwagon Effect" at this point? Four days ago it was 4.17% and a week earlier 4.03%. We're seeing far more interest in GNU/Linux than usual. The latest snapshot:
In India GNU/Linux is now at 16.3%.
Hours ago in IRC, psydruid said, "no wonder Gates will have a lot of weddings to attend in India during the next few years..."
psydruid cited this new video, which is in Hindi and is entitled "Is it End of Microsoft Windows? 😮 The Slow Death of a Tech Giant"