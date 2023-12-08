Debian-based SparkyLinux 7.2 'Orion Belt' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 08, 2023,

updated Dec 08, 2023



SparkyLinux, a well-known Debian-based distribution, has just released its latest update -- version 7.2. Code-named "Orion Belt," this update offers a variety of enhancements and new features.

As a quarterly updated point release of Sparky 7 “Orion Belt”, Sparky 7.2 maintains full compatibility with Debian 12 “Bookworm,” ensuring a seamless experience for users who rely on the solid foundation of Debian. This update brings a comprehensive package refresh, with all packages updated from both Debian and Sparky stable repositories as of December 5, 2023.

Significant changes in this release include an update to the Linux kernel for PC to version 6.1.55, with additional Sparky-specific versions (6.6.4-sparky and 5.15.141-LTS-sparky) available in the Sparky repositories. For ARM devices, the Linux kernel has been updated to version 6.1.58.

Read on

Linuxiac: