Debian-based SparkyLinux 7.2 'Orion Belt' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams
SparkyLinux, a well-known Debian-based distribution, has just released its latest update -- version 7.2. Code-named "Orion Belt," this update offers a variety of enhancements and new features.
As a quarterly updated point release of Sparky 7 “Orion Belt”, Sparky 7.2 maintains full compatibility with Debian 12 “Bookworm,” ensuring a seamless experience for users who rely on the solid foundation of Debian. This update brings a comprehensive package refresh, with all packages updated from both Debian and Sparky stable repositories as of December 5, 2023.
Significant changes in this release include an update to the Linux kernel for PC to version 6.1.55, with additional Sparky-specific versions (6.6.4-sparky and 5.15.141-LTS-sparky) available in the Sparky repositories. For ARM devices, the Linux kernel has been updated to version 6.1.58.
Sparky is a Debian-based Linux distribution designed to be lightweight, fast, and user-friendly. It aims to provide a reliable, easy-to-use desktop environment while offering various software packages.
Almost three months after the previous 7.1 release, the dev team announced the general availability of the latest stable Sparky 7.2, the second refresh in the 7.x “Orion Belt” series based on Debian’s stable branch.