Prioritising the Basics

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 20, 2023



THIS past week we did not publish many original posts because we tidied things up, deployed some changes (code being tested) to the sites, wrote some programs, made backups, and even migrated the IRC server.

Tux Machines always prioritises covering or sharing news

very fast very exhaustively (especially clusters of links, related links grouped together)

We now have a system and schema for separating news (third parties/external sites) from originals, but producing an original story is a 'luxury', i.e. something we can only do with there's spare time.

We'll try to get back to originals later today. █