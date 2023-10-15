The biggest news in OpenZFS 2.2 is that it supports the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series, which is already used by many popular GNU/Linux distributions by default, including the recently released Ubuntu 23.10. OpenZFS currently supports Linux kernels from version 3.10 to 6.5.

While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.

Speaking About and Spreading the Word (About GNU/Linux)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 15, 2023



THIS site has managed to maintain a healthy pace of 30-50 new pages per day in spite of ongoing migration and upgrade tasks. But the news is slowing down, or put another way, the sources we've long relied on are drying up, sometimes dying completely.

The economy worldwide is morbid. Housing crunches, real estate crises, now another debt crisis, foreclosures, layoffs... you name it!

As a result, the media too is being defunded if not plundered by the rich. So there's a lot less coverage of Free software, or of anything in general (investigative journalism perished completely, decimated to the point of no return).

Over at Techrights I routinely write about the death of news sites, even as recently as this weekend.

If we could make a plea to readers, it would be something along the lines of, blog more! Write more about GNU/Linux. Spread the word. Speak out. Social control media barely counts, as it is barely visible and its shelf life is minutes, not years. We need more voices out there advocating the adoption of Free software. █