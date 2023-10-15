Speaking About and Spreading the Word (About GNU/Linux)
THIS site has managed to maintain a healthy pace of 30-50 new pages per day in spite of ongoing migration and upgrade tasks. But the news is slowing down, or put another way, the sources we've long relied on are drying up, sometimes dying completely.
The economy worldwide is morbid. Housing crunches, real estate crises, now another debt crisis, foreclosures, layoffs... you name it!
As a result, the media too is being defunded if not plundered by the rich. So there's a lot less coverage of Free software, or of anything in general (investigative journalism perished completely, decimated to the point of no return).
Over at Techrights I routinely write about the death of news sites, even as recently as this weekend.
If we could make a plea to readers, it would be something along the lines of, blog more! Write more about GNU/Linux. Spread the word. Speak out. Social control media barely counts, as it is barely visible and its shelf life is minutes, not years. We need more voices out there advocating the adoption of Free software. █