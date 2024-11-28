posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 28, 2024



Quoting: LXD 6.2 Introduces CDI for Flexible GPU Integration —

LXD, a modern system container manager developed by Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, has just rolled out its latest release—LXD 6.2. This marks the second feature update in the 6.x series, bringing an exciting range of new capabilities and enhancements.

With the shift towards series-specific tracks, LXD 6.x will now be available in both the “latest/stable” and “6/stable” channels. This change aligns with recent updates in the MicroCloud snap, providing more control over updates and ensuring a stable experience throughout the series’ lifespan.