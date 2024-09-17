posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 17, 2024



Quoting: This Week in KDE Apps - KDE Blogs —

Welcome to the first post in our "This Week in KDE Apps" series! You may have noticed that Nate's "This Week in KDE" blog posts no longer cover updates about KDE applications. KDE has grown significantly over the years, making it increasingly difficult for just one person to keep track of all the changes that happen each week in Plasma, and to cover the rest of KDE as well.

After discussing this at Akademy, we decided to create a parallel blog series specifically focused on KDE applications, supported by a small team of editors. This team is initially constituted by Tobias Fella, Joshua Goins and Carl Schwan.

Our goal is to cover as much as possible of what's happening in the KDE world, but we also encourage KDE app developers to collaborate with us to ensure we don't miss anything important. This collaboration will take place on Invent and on Matrix #this-week-kde-apps:kde.org.

We plan to publish a new blog post every Sunday, bringing you a summary of the previous week's developments.