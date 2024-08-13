Open Hardware Leftovers
PC World ☛ Give your Raspberry Pi blazing-fast SSD speed with this PCIe add-on
For this article, we tested the NVMe Base model from the British company Pimoroni.
Hackaday ☛ Audio On Pi: Here Are Your Options
There are a ton of fun Raspberry Pi and Linux projects that require audio output – music players, talking robots, game consoles and arcades, intelligent assistants, mesh network walkie-talkies, and much more! There’s no shortage of Pi-based iPods out there, and my humble opinion is that we still could use more of them.
CNX Software ☛ Challenger+ RP2350 WiFi6/BLE5 board combines Raspberry Pi RP2350 MCU with ESP32-C6 WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 LE module
You don’t need to wait for the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W to get a Raspberry Pi RP2350 board with WiFi and Bluetooth thanks to the Challenger+ RP2350 WiFi6/BLE5 board that combines an RP2350A microcontroller with an ESP32-C6 module offering 2.4 GHz WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 LE connectivity. The board follows the Adafruit Feather form factor with 28-pin through holes for I/Os making it compatible with FeatherWings add-on boards.
CNX Software ☛ $49 Rejeee multiple external temperature sensor for LoRaWAN ships with three DS18B20 temperature sensors
The “Rejeee multiple external temperature sensor for LoRaWAN” is a LoRaWAN solution for temperature sensing that includes three waterproof DS18B20 temperature sensors that could be useful for cold storage, kitchen, and greenhouse monitoring.
CNX Software ☛ SparkFun Pro Micro – RP2350 development board comes with 16MB flash, 8MB PSRAM
The SparkFun Pro Micro – RP2350 is a compact and powerful development board built around the RP2350 chip from Raspberry Pi and equipped with 16MB flash and 8MB flash. It follows the updated Pro Micro design and includes a USB-C connector, Qwiic connector, WS2812B RGB LED, Boot and Reset buttons, resettable PTC fuse, and both PTH and castellated solder pads.
CNX Software ☛ LILYGO T-QTC6 – An ESP32-C6 IoT controller with a 0.85-inch touchscreen LCD
LILYGO T-QTC6 is a cute little IoT controller based on an ESP32-C6 WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.4 LE, and 802.15.4 wireless microcontroller and a 0.85-inch touchscreen color LCD that can be powered via USB-C or a LiPo battery with the board also supporting charging.