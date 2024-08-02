posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 02, 2024



Quoting: Slimbook Titan report 3 - I am happy with the machine, finally —

The Slimbook Titan is a robust, heavy-duty laptop that largely delivers. The initial woes can never be truly forgotten, but I'm slowly healing. Overall, the more I use it, the more I feel like it's a reasonable device, and the entire project wasn't a huge waste of money. Far from it, the gamble seems to have paid off, and I have a dependable, powerful machine available for serious work and gaming. There's still more work to be done, more games to be tested, but we're getting there.

In comparison, my Slimbook Executive is definitely a more comfortable everyday productivity choice. If you're not a gamer, it offers a better, cheaper, lighter solution overall. Ergonomically, it's superior, and the big delta comes in the graphics performance. That said, the Titan has become an excellent laptop. Kubuntu also needed a handful of updates, plus a kernel or two to get into a state of proper usability. This is something you can never take for granted with Linux machines, it irks me that this is still the default case in 2024, but overall, when it works, it's brilliant, especially when you consider the future, the alternatives, or both. Anyway, that's enough for my report 3 on this Titan. All in all, I'm quite pleased. Take care.