GitHub Developers Hit in Complex Supply Chain Cyberattack
The attacker employed various techniques, including distributing malicious dependencies via a fake Python infrastructure linked to GitHub projects.
Also:
-
Charting the Course of Cybersecurity Education for GNU/Linux Admins
Linux administrators and infosec professionals face rising cyber threats in today's interconnected digital world. As open-source platforms gain more importance, securing them becomes mission-critical for organizations worldwide.