today's leftovers
India Times ☛ Most internet browsers in India made for international markets first: homegrown browser Veera
As a challenger browser for India, Veera is created by Arjun Ghose, previously an investor with VC firm Falcon Edge, Alpha Wave and McKinsey, Rahul Pagdipati, chairman of the board Zebpay and board member at Brave browser, Aditya Julka, serial entrepreneur founder of Paddle8, and Kanu Gupta, founding leadership of Goldman Sachs in India and serial investor
Paolo Melchiorre ☛ Database generated columns⁽²⁾: Django & PostgreSQL
An introduction to database generated columns, using PostgreSQL and the new GeneratedField added in Django 5.0.
10 Best Free Open Source Cloud File Sharing Platforms
Cloud file sharing involves a system where users are allocated storage space on a server and are allowed to perform read and write operations [...]
Strimio – A Modern Media Player for Linux, backdoored Windows and macOS
Strimio stands as a free media player compatible with macOS, Windows, and Linux, transforming your ability to create and manage live streams.
Openwashing
The Register UK ☛ Do we really need another non-open source available license?
Opinion Way back when we loaded software with punch cards and magnetic tape, all programs were "free software" and "open source." Then along came proprietary software, and everything changed. But programmers rebelled and developed the first formal definitions of free and open source software.
Today, code that's not open source is the rare exception. But that hasn't stopped companies who mistook open source as a business model instead of a development model from trying to combine proprietary methods with "open source" code. The latest is Sentry's Functional Source License (FSL).
India Times ☛ Build open-sourced Tesla Roadster in garage with some assembly: Elon Musk
"The information provided is as a courtesy to Roadster enthusiasts and was created during the design phase of the Roadster for research and development. It isn't manufacturer reference or repair and maintenance material, and may not accurately reflect the actual production models or parts sold," said the automaker.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice
-
Document Foundation ☛ More info about LibreOffice Viewer app for Android in the Surveillance Giant Google Play Store
With the release of LibreOffice 7.6.3, the LibreOffice Viewer app for Android has been made available in the Surveillance Giant Google Play Store. LibreOffice Viewer is a lightweight version of LibreOffice for Android smartphones and tablets for viewing Open Document Format (.odt, .ods, .odp) and Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office (.docx, .xlsx, .pptx) documents.
Licensing / Legal
-
Privacy International ☛ Consultancy for updating PI's guides
Over the last few years Privacy International (PI) has produced research and advocacy on ad tech and data brokers. Much of this content was targeted at specific stakeholders - for instance complaints to regulators, investigating tracking on mental health websites to inform media who could in turn reach the general public. The purpose of that work was to explore data exploitation practices on the web and in apps, exposing techniques and key players while pushing for enforcement of legal safeguards. Through this work we are challenging companies that innovate on surveillance capitalism, exploiting people’s data for profit and power.
GNU Projects
-
GNU ☛ GNU Guix: Write package definitions in a breeze
More than 28,000 packages are available in Guix today, not counting third-party channels. That’s a lot—the 5th largest GNU/Linux distro! But it’s nothing if the one package you care about is missing. So even you, dear reader, may one day find yourself defining a package for your beloved deployment tool. This post introduces a new tool poised to significantly lower the barrier to writing new packages.
Introducing Guix Packager
Defining packages for Guix is not all that hard but, as always, it’s much harder the first time you do it, especially when starting from a blank page and/or not being familiar with the programming environment of Guix. Guix Packager is a new web user interface to get you started—try it!. It arrived right in time as an aid to the packaging tutorial given last week at the Workshop on Reproducible Software Environments.
The interface aims to be intuitive: fill in forms on the left and it produces a correct, ready-to-use package definition on the right.
PCLinuxOS/Mageia/Mandriva/OpenMandriva Family
-
PCLOS Official ☛ PCLinuxOS awaits!
Unleash an extraordinary, mind-blowing universe of endless possibilities right at your fingertips! It’s time to grab the life-changing PCLinuxOS now! Empower your digital realm with the unbeatable, lightning-fast, incredibly intelligent operating system that will turn your daily computing tasks into a delightful, unmatched adventure.
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast 245: The Silver Swan, ET’s Umbrella Antenna, Model Tanks Vs Space Shuttle Tires
This week, Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Managing Editor Tom Nardi link up through the magic of the Internet to go over some of their favorite stories from the last week. After revealing the bone-chilling winners of this year’s Halloween contest, the discussion switches over to old-timey automatons, receiving deep space transmissions with a homebrew antenna that would make E.T. proud, and the treasures that can be found while poking around in a modern car’s CAN bus.
