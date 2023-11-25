today's leftovers

Opinion Way back when we loaded software with punch cards and magnetic tape, all programs were "free software" and "open source." Then along came proprietary software, and everything changed. But programmers rebelled and developed the first formal definitions of free and open source software.

Today, code that's not open source is the rare exception. But that hasn't stopped companies who mistook open source as a business model instead of a development model from trying to combine proprietary methods with "open source" code. The latest is Sentry's Functional Source License (FSL).