Linux Foundation, OSI, and More
The Linux Foundation Launches New Event: AI.dev: Open Source GenAI & ML Summit [Ed: Openwashing hype phenomena]
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and LF AI + Data Foundation, the organization building an ecosystem to sustain open source innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) and data open source projects, today announced the launch of a new event, AI.dev: Open Source GenAI & ML Summit, aimed to bring together the brightest developers from around the world to shape the trajectory of open source AI. Co-located with the Cassandra Summit, which also just announced a new track to explore distributed AI with Cassandra, developers will gather on December 12 – 13, 2023, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.
License Consistency Working Group begins license review
The Mozilla Blog: Mozilla announces 25 honorees for the Rise 25 Awards
Artists, activists, creators and more to be celebrated at event in Berlin, Germany on Friday, Oct. 13
After months of searching and almost a thousand submissions from all over the globe, we are proud to announce the 25 people who will be honored at the Rise 25 Awards, which will be held during Mozilla’s Reclaim the Internet, a five day-long event in Berlin, Germany that kicks off Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. As part of our 25th anniversary celebration, we want to recognize 25 game changers — artists, activists, creators, builders and advocates — who are shaping the future of the internet to be more ethical, responsible and inclusive, ensuring a positive future for all.
Alan Pope: Fixing a broken snap build
I thought I’d “live blog” (not live) my way through fixing a snap which I noticed was broken this morning. How did I notice? I happened to look at the build page for it. Maybe my spidey sense was tingling, because I wouldn’t ordinarily have zoned in on this particular snap.
Alexandre Poirot: Using the fediverse/Mastodon for comments on blogs
Yesterday I moved away from Jekyll to build this blog (see more).
But while doing that, I also moved away from Disqus for handling the comments on my blog.
This wasn't a trivial move as it was hard to keep the old comments. I realized late that I was bound to this provider.