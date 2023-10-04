Linux Foundation, OSI, and More

Artists, activists, creators and more to be celebrated at event in Berlin, Germany on Friday, Oct. 13

After months of searching and almost a thousand submissions from all over the globe, we are proud to announce the 25 people who will be honored at the Rise 25 Awards, which will be held during Mozilla’s Reclaim the Internet, a five day-long event in Berlin, Germany that kicks off Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. As part of our 25th anniversary celebration, we want to recognize 25 game changers — artists, activists, creators, builders and advocates — who are shaping the future of the internet to be more ethical, responsible and inclusive, ensuring a positive future for all.