GL.iNet Flint2 AX6000 router supports up to 900 Mbps WireGuard VPN with MediaTek MT7986 SoC
The router ships with OpenWrt 23.05 (or more likely a fork) with Linux 5.15 and GL.Inet Admin panel common to all their routers. It works in four different network modes: router, access point, extender, and WDS, and supports the usual features found in the company’s routers including AdGuard Home, parent controls, and Cloud remote management.
The tripling of the WireGuard performance is really impressive, and even switching from a 1.3 GHz dual-core Arm Cortex-A53 CPU to a 2.0 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 should not explain it all. The big performance boost only happens on WireGuard, and OpenVPN is faster too but nowhere near in terms of percentage gains (190 Mbps vs. 150 Mbps). The main reason might be that the Filogic 820 routers shipped with Linux 5.4, and the new Filogic 830-based router comes with Linux 5.15 gaining in-kernel WireGuard support that was introduced in Linux 5.6. As a side note, the first Flint router delivers up to 500 Mbps with Wireguard.
While it’s the first time we write about an actual router using the Filogic 830, it’s the same processor as found in Banana Pi BPI-R3 and BPI-R3 Mini router SBCs. GL.iNet has not disclosed pricing yet since the Flint2 router should only become available in the next few weeks, but you can already find additional information and/or register your interest on the product page.