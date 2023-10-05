According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

GL.iNet Flint2 AX6000 router supports up to 900 Mbps WireGuard VPN with MediaTek MT7986 SoC

The router ships with OpenWrt 23.05 (or more likely a fork) with Linux 5.15 and GL.Inet Admin panel common to all their routers. It works in four different network modes: router, access point, extender, and WDS, and supports the usual features found in the company’s routers including AdGuard Home, parent controls, and Cloud remote management.

The tripling of the WireGuard performance is really impressive, and even switching from a 1.3 GHz dual-core Arm Cortex-A53 CPU to a 2.0 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 should not explain it all. The big performance boost only happens on WireGuard, and OpenVPN is faster too but nowhere near in terms of percentage gains (190 Mbps vs. 150 Mbps). The main reason might be that the Filogic 820 routers shipped with Linux 5.4, and the new Filogic 830-based router comes with Linux 5.15 gaining in-kernel WireGuard support that was introduced in Linux 5.6. As a side note, the first Flint router delivers up to 500 Mbps with Wireguard.

While it’s the first time we write about an actual router using the Filogic 830, it’s the same processor as found in Banana Pi BPI-R3 and BPI-R3 Mini router SBCs. GL.iNet has not disclosed pricing yet since the Flint2 router should only become available in the next few weeks, but you can already find additional information and/or register your interest on the product page.

